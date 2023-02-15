Cochise County Public Defender Eugene Marquez is calling it quits, his departure leaving the office that represents mostly indigent defendants rudderless.
Marquez's last day is Friday, a staff member in his division said this week, and his exit leaves the office not only without a leader, but with a shortage.
Marquez declined comment about why he's leaving. He did not respond to an email or a telephone message left by the Herald/Review. When a reporter went to his office, an employee there said Marquez saw no point in talking about why he quit the position.
Cochise County officials also did not comment on why he left, saying that personnel matters are not public. The Herald/Review contacted an assistant county administrator regarding the overall state of the public defender's office, but that individual did not respond to an email.
The Public Defender's Office has been without the public defender before.
Prior to Marquez's arrival in September 2021, the office had no one in the top slot for several months after Richard Karwaczka was chosen as the administrator for Cochise County.
Karwaczka had been the public defender for about a year when he was tapped for the county government position in 2020.
Without a public defender on board, the office was in disarray, with staff shortages and frazzled attorneys handling massive caseloads— 35 to 45 cases per person — court officials have said.
More than one Cochise County Superior Court judge has bemoaned the absence of defense attorneys who were supposed to be in their courtroom representing a defendant. The dwindling number of these lawyers at the main courthouse in Bisbee often has sparked continuances in cases that were more than a year old.
Last year Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county's presiding judge, told the Herald/Review that it was not easy to recruit people to this area and that perhaps the salaries were not competitive enough.
But when Marquez, who hails from Tucson, came on board, he said he was able to recruit two experienced lawyers. He claimed at the time that the office was fully staffed and that he believed the salary issue had been resolved. He also said the two attorneys had committed to living in Cochise County.
He said many of the people they represented had "serious mental and social disabilities" and that his goal was for his attorneys to "develop a stronger network of available and ready resources where we can refer our clients."
Unlike the county attorney, which is an elected position, the public defender is hired by county officials.
Based on an ad in the employment opportunities section on the county's website, the position pays $100,000 to $120,000 annually.
The job description says: "Directs and supervises legal representation by attorneys; provides individual representation; formulates policy; develops procedures; supervises staff; evaluates total legal assistance performance; develops and maintains department budget; makes recommendations for disposition of indigent cases; approves expenditures on the defense of individual cases; serves on various criminal justice committees; assists judges in policy decisions."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone