BISBEE — Despite the attorney general’s new cautions about delegating election duties to the Cochise County recorder, and despite the revelation the former Arizona attorney general did not disclose the investigative report by his solicitors proving there was no conspiracy to steal the vote in 2020, two Cochise County supervisors voted to hand over election duties to county Recorder David Stevens.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the new agreement with Stevens during Tuesday’s meeting and Supervisor Ann English, who continues to oppose such a change, voted no.

