BISBEE — Despite the attorney general’s new cautions about delegating election duties to the Cochise County recorder, and despite the revelation the former Arizona attorney general did not disclose the investigative report by his solicitors proving there was no conspiracy to steal the vote in 2020, two Cochise County supervisors voted to hand over election duties to county Recorder David Stevens.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the new agreement with Stevens during Tuesday’s meeting and Supervisor Ann English, who continues to oppose such a change, voted no.
Solicitor General Joshua D. Bendor pointed out in a letter to County Attorney Brian McIntyre the “agreement appears to delegate nearly all of the Board (of Supervisor’s) authority over elections to the Recorder,” proposes the combination "of all election–related functions under one department" and delegates all "responsibility for the operation and administration of elections" to the Recorder; and, with a handful of exceptions, makes the Recorder "responsible for all other election functions.”
Bendor goes on to say, “The Board can exercise only those powers specifically ceded to it by the legislature which are strictly construed. The Board has statutory authority over several election functions — establishing election precincts, the appointment of election judges, inspectors, marshals, and boards, the preparation of ballots and voter instructions and notices and the canvassing of election returns, declaration of results.”
Further, the agreement “does not cite any basis for the Board’s authority to delegate its statutorily assigned election duties to the Recorder, a constitutionally distinct county officer. Nor does the draft agreement cite any authority for the Board and Recorder to enlarge the Recorder’s powers beyond what the Legislature has prescribed.”
After the supervisors returned from the executive session to consult with Civil Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa on the letter, English said, “I recommend we not act on this today to get more information on the changes that would need to be made. Personally, I don’t feel we should make a decision until we know what the attorney general wants. I think we are acting inappropriately when we have been advised by the attorney general of problems with this agreement.
“The Secretary of State gave us a 25-page document proving our machines were certified. Your argument is built on sand. I think you have vilified the election system. You believe what you believe, but I do not.”
Judd said Bendor’s letter had no “meat” to it and was “not accusatory enough,” so she had “no problem” moving ahead with the agreement between Stevens and the supervisors to take over the elections department.
“I don’t feel comfortable enough to put the decision off,"Judd said. "We can get out of it if we need to.”
There is a clause that allows the supervisors to end the agreement if it does not work.
It has been a four-month battle between the wills of concerned voters in all political parties and the wills of Supervisors Judd and Crosby, Stevens and those who continue to level accusations the county's election equipment is not certified.
Again the supervisors' meeting room was filled and there were 100 watching online.
Many members of the public gave their opinions saying county voters need to trust in the county’s election system, and the only way to do that is to get rid of voting machines and go back to hand counting paper ballots on Election Day.
They claimed, as they have in the past, the county’s machines were not certified, although the secretary of state provided documentation from the state and federal agencies that made the certifications.
They cited mail-in ballot security worries, lack of having to provide identification of proof of residency and citizenry, and preferred to have elections run by Stevens, a Republican with ties to election deniers.
Joseph Patterson, who wants to go back to paper ballots and hand counting, said, “I think we should commend Crosby, Judd and Stevens for these are people of integrity, courage and are true to their oath of office. The system needs to be fixed.”
Kim DePew believes she and other Republicans have been “shut out of the election process for decades.”
Many asked the supervisors to cancel the May mail-in ballot election on the county's proposal to form a jail district. No action was taken on those requests.
Many also wanted Crosby to replace English as chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Those opposed to the agreement listed their concerns for integrity of the ballots, as well as the fact that the “so-called expert witnesses” who spoke at the works session last Thursday and during meetings in the past were not experts, just election deniers with no proof of misdeeds who refuse to accept election results. They asked Crosby and Judd to resign.
Joan Murphy said, “Judd and Crosby are obsessed with the machine certification. Both of you should resign.”
Cado Daily of Bisbee said, “I don’t trust Peggy, Tom and Stevens to uphold our right to vote. How can we trust you as public servants when you do not respect the legal system? It has been blunder after blunder. You have not earned our respect.”
Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista said, “If Crosby and Judd were acting ethically and in the best interest of their public, they would demand to hear from those who know the facts and who know the law. They wouldn’t base their decisions upon these fake experts. We, who have followed their unethical, often illegal election-denying antics know that the truth has never been what Crosby, Judd and Stevens have been about. So, we won’t see a request to have actual experts address the Board or the public."
Al Anderson of Bisbee said, “Cochise County elections are in crisis due to election deniers. You are spreading a disease.”
Some asked Judd and Crosby to resign due to seeking a hand count in the 2022 election, which was halted by a judge. Crosby and Judd also refused to approve the 2022 election results. That resulted in a lawsuit by the secretary of state for failing to fulfill their statutory duties. A judge ordered Crosby and Judd to approve the results. While Judd followed the directive, Crosby did not and failed to show up to the court mandated meeting and did not cast his vote.
The hand count lawsuit was appealed, but there has been no word on a decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
This has resulted in $120,000 in attorney fees paid by taxpayers for Judd and Crosby due to lawsuits.
In addition, taxpayers will foot the bill for security details totaling 292 hours at the cost of $19,614 for deputies to provide security for the various meetings between Oct. 24 and Nov. 18.
Robert Watkins, commander of patrols and special operations with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, stated the sum included five separate security details during a time when the sheriff’s office “was critically understaffed. This was an unforeseen expense not accounted for when creating the 2022 budget. As a result, our patrol overtime budget is depleted.”
Stevens’ annual salary is $63,800 and the indication is that he will not receive more money for taking over as interim elections director. Former Elections Director Lisa Marra was paid $112,150, so there is a cost savings until a new election director is hired.
English noted 32 people sent in statements of opposition and 23 were in favor.