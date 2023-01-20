Last week, Rep. Juan Ciscomani announced the creation of a non-partisan Citizens Advisory Committee to help guide him as he represents Arizona’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ciscomani hopes the 40-member council will help him remain connected, active and accessible throughout the entire district.
“We set forward ambitious priorities for our district, and this citizens advisory council will provide me valuable insight on the issues that matter most,” Ciscomani said in a press release last Friday. “These community leaders will play an important role in ensuring that we hit the ground running and deliver results for the entire district. I appreciate all of the members' eagerness to serve on this council and look forward to working with them.”
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels will serve as co-chair of the council alongside Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson and Dr. Eric Cornidez from the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.
Dannels told the Herald/Review he was excited to work with Ciscomani.
“It’s a leadership role,” said Dannels. “As co-chair one of my responsibilities is to help find middle ground and help lead this advisory council forward and bring balance to it. My goal is to help unite communities in Southern Arizona and beyond and also be a voice for Cochise County.”
Other members from Cochise County are Cochise County Supervisor Ann English, state Rep. Gail Griffin, cattle rancher John Ladd, CEO of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Melany Edwards-Barton and Huachuca 50 President Dr. Randy Groth. The council plans to meet three or four times a year and council members will have access to Ciscomani during his two year term in Congress.
The Herald/Review reached out to Cochise County members of the council to hear what issues they would like to address.
Border security was a top priority for many.
“The biggest thing that we all need to address is border security,” Dannels said. “It’s not a political issue, it’s not an opinionated issue. It’s an issue for our country and we all need to be addressing border security.”
Dannels emphasized it was important to share the facts of what is happening along the border with the council without bringing emotions, opinions or politics into the conversation.
Ladd also told the Herald/Review that border security was his first concern because he ranches on the border. Ladd believes border security is a place where bipartisan agreements can be made. He pointed out that technologically advanced cameras could be installed along the border instead of a controversial border wall.
“If that technology is in place, then we don’t need a wall," he said. "We can still have wide-open borders but we’ll know who is coming in.”
English and Dannels shared that they would like more federal assistance for law enforcement activities along the border. English pointed out that when migrants are detained in Cochise County, the cost of their jail time and court fees falls on country taxpayers.
“We are not the solution and our taxpayers should not be the ones to pay that burden of being on the border,” she said.
Council members also want Ciscomani to help continue pushing forward with plans to upgrade the Douglas port of entry. Funding for the project has been secured from the General Services Administration, but many local infrastructure issues need to be addressed before the project can be completed.
“My greatest priority is to make sure we get our commercial port established and running,” said English.
Although the development of a commercial port in Douglas would be beneficial to the county, the port technically falls outside of Ciscomani’s district after the district lines were redrawn before the 2022 midterm elections. The redistricting cut Bisbee and Douglas out of the 6th District.
“That area next to the border, while it may be in (Rep. Raul) Grijalva’s district, is still the catalyst for economic development for the whole area,” said English. “So why would he not be interested in that?”
The Ladd ranch also falls outside of the 6th District boundaries, but Ladd was confident that Ciscomani would still represent the area. “His (Ciscomani's) bottom line was that he was still going to be down there to represent us even though we’re not in his district,” said Ladd.
Many of the council members expressed frustration over the lack of representation in Congress in recent years. The creation of this advisory council has given them hope that the county's needs will be heard in congress again.
“With Juan, the sky's the limit,” Ladd said.
“For this committee, he has reached deep into Cochise County,” Dannels said. “He’s reached the community on a non-partisan level to seek out leaders that have been proven in one way or another.”
The preservation of the district’s natural resources and protection of Fort Huachuca were other issues brought up by council members.
“As chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee in the Arizona House we have many issues that can be discussed and addressed with Congressman Ciscomani,” said Griffin.
English agreed that water is always an important issue for the district, but expressed skepticism over the short-term viability of Ciscomani’s promotion of water desalination as a solution to the district’s water scarcity.
Groth plans to use his role on the council to keep Ciscomani up to date on the needs of Fort Huachuca.
“As president of the Huachuca 50 and being the primary advocacy group for Fort Huachuca, I think it’s really important that we keep our new congressman up to speed on everything that is happening on Fort Huachuca,” Groth said. “It’s a vital part of our community. It’s our livelihood for all of Southeastern Arizona."