Benson’s blank walls have become an artist’s canvas.
About 40 murals that highlight the area’s history, culture and landscape are splashed on buildings in downtown Benson, adding beauty and intrigue to once-vacant spaces. They’re the work of artist Doug Quarles, who has been commissioned by a local nonprofit to help beautify Benson through the colorful displays.
Quarles started the project on walls at the Benson Visitor Center parking lot. His early work features train-themed images of rail lines that rumbled through Southern Arizona with the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1880. Benson was founded because of the railroad and became the shipping point for Tombstone during the town’s mining boom.
Section gangs, miners and prospectors are some of the historic characters Quarles depicted through his murals for Benson Clean & Beautiful, a nonprofit that launched the town’s mural project in 2013.
Other paintings scattered through downtown Benson feature wild horses, the Butterfield Overland Stage, the Kartchner Caverns Throne Room, desert wildlife, cattle drives and a fast-moving Pony Express rider, to name a few.
Quarles may be the artist behind the scenes, but it’s Benson resident Lisa Hill who pitched the mural idea to city officials while she chaired the Clean and Beautiful Committee. After her idea earned council approval, she reached out to Quarles, who rolled up his sleeves and got to work.
“The murals are definitely a big draw,” Hill said. “People have made special trips from Tucson to see them and tourists spend more time in Benson because they enjoy looking at them.”
Quarles and his wife, Sharon, both artists, relocated to Benson from New Mexico in 2013.
Since his arrival, Doug has created about 40 murals in Benson alone.
Capturing Bisbee’s charm
Quirky. Artsy. Charming.
However one describes Bisbee, this mountain town exudes a delightful blend of history, arts and culture, with a touch of progressive flair. Built amid the crevices and upper reaches of the Mule Mountains, the old mining town’s picturesque setting is topped off with colorful homes and vibrant murals that capture everything Bisbee.
At one time, Bisbee’s copper mines were some of the richest copper producers in the world. After the mines closed in the '70s, the town became an enclave for artists and magnet for tourists. Today, Bisbee has a population of about 5,000 with tourism as an economic staple.
As visitors stroll through narrow stretches of Old Bisbee and Tombstone Canyon enjoying the town’s vintage shops, European architecture and eateries, they’re greeted with the eclectic collection of murals. The artistic renderings are all over town and appear at every corner. They adorn the walls of steep staircases that take residents to their homes perched on hillsides and fill the town with splashes of color.
Bisbee artist Rose Johnson, now deceased, painted the Peace Wall on Castle Rock and the dazzling mural at Jonquil Motel. The Boys & Girls Club, Bisbee Woman’s Club and a mural announcing the Shady Dell vintage trailer court are other examples of the town’s artistic collection.
With varied themes ranging from historic to whimsical, from sophisticated to gaudy, Bisbee’s murals are tied to the town’s rich history.
Known for excellent restaurants, unique hotels, galleries and shopping, Bisbee’s murals are part of the town’s “must see” list of attractions.
Other communities
Murals are making their mark in communities throughout Cochise County. They have become a source of civic pride and public artistry that enhance neighborhood beautification projects and speak to a community’s heritage. Murals have become attractions that draw tourists, as travelers who seek this form of street art enjoy their aesthetic contributions and are rewarded with insights into a city’s culture and history.
Willcox resident Kole Harris has painted murals throughout the city, including a Superman off West Airport Road, artwork at Willcox High School, the Rex Allen Museum, Keiller Park and several other locations around the community.
In Sierra Vista, Joanne Berry designed a mural that appears on a wall in the town’s West End. Berry’s design is a vibrant patchwork of colors that highlights the Sierra Vista area’s natural diversity, the sunsets, monsoon storms, San Pedro River and other features.
Drab water tanks throughout the Sierra Vista community are being transformed into works of art through vibrant murals. Artist Carrie Olaje created and painted a pair of hummingbirds on a 40-foot water tank at Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive, also in Sierra Vista’s West End.
Most of Cochise County’s murals are creative reflections of an area’s history, culture and landscapes. While enjoying the county’s rural charm, be sure to look for artistic renderings that capture each community’s story.