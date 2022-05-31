It is no secret the country is still processing the events of last week's mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The victims of this shooting — much like Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine, and any of the other school shootings that came before — were students and teachers. It is because of this that many across the country are wondering whether or not their loved ones are safe in their day to day life. Thankfully, our local facilities are doing their best to protect what we have.
Sierra Vista Unified School District
Chief Adam Thrasher of the Sierra Vista Police Department said the department constantly is thinking of how to handle crises such as what happened recently.
"Threats such as the school shooting in Uvalde and the shooting in Buffalo are always at the forefront of our minds at SVPD," Thrasher wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. "As you know, SVPD in partnership with CCSO helped promote and train school staff throughout the county on ALICE training. Each school district trained personnel as instructors to continue the instruction throughout the years as new staff comes on board. We have also helped train charter schools and churches as well. We will be reaching out to the schools this summer to assist them in any way we can to help in furthering their security and response plans."
ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate and is a widely adopted, effective method of active shooter response training.
"As far as the Buena High School graduation, SVPD had 12 extra personnel on duty to work traffic control and security on the school grounds," Thrasher said. "This is normal coverage for SVPD for the graduation."
Thrasher said Buena High School has a school resource officer permanently assigned and each officer on a day shift has a school assigned to them as part of an "adopt-a-school" program. These officers are assigned to closely patrol the school they adopted when time allows while on shift.
Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay, in a May 27 press release, said the county has applied for a grant to hire a County Mental Health School Liaison, who would communicate and connect schools in the county with mental health agencies and work with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels’ Crisis Response Team.
Additionally, the county mental health school liaison and crisis response team will also “help provide professional development to include suicide prevention and trauma response” and “help provide peer support and training for students and parents.”
“The Cochise County superintendent's office has maintained a communications network where educational leaders from all schools have instant access to report or receive emergency information throughout the county via cell phone or computer,” Clay said in the press release.
There are more precautions being taken. Security was increased for Buena High School’s graduation on May 26 — just two days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
“For BHS graduation, our safety protocols included additional police presence, sweeps of Loveless Field and Klein Center by bomb units and bag searches for all individuals attending graduation,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller in an email.
Weller said SVUSD has 10 security personnel employed during the school year and they are not armed.
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School counselor Nicole Parker said the district offers a variety of counseling services to students, including classroom lessons, group and individual short-term counseling and crisis response.
“School-based short-term counseling for students is focused on supporting student success and achievement at school,” said Parker in an email. “Some examples of targeted skills for school-based short-term counseling include socialization skills, self-regulation, impulse control, conflict resolution, anti-bullying, problem solving, emotion management and self-worth. Students, parents, and/or teachers can access the school counselor at any time during the school year to request short-term support for students.
“Additionally, the district has a Crisis Response Team that can assist in managing tragedies that have significant impact on schools, i.e., student or staff deaths, critically ill or injured students/staff, terminal illness, natural disasters, hostage or abduction situations.
“SVUSD partners with community agencies to provide mental health support on an individual basis. Students, teachers, and parents can work with school counselors and/or the community agencies to access these mental health supports. Staff members can access counseling and mental health support through the district’s wellness and insurance programs.”
Looking ahead to the district’s Summer Academy program, a dual remediation and enrichment program that runs June 6-July 15, Weller said, “We are continuing to practice our normal security plan during Summer Academy which includes closed campuses at all sites and district security personnel at BHS.”
Weller said SVUSD will continue to maintain partnerships with law enforcement and administer ALICE training at all eight school sites.
“Keeping our students safe is also a community effort and we work closely with local law enforcement and mental health advocates to ensure we offer all of the resources possible to our students,” Weller said. “If parents, students, or community members are ever worried about safety or see suspicious behavior, SVUSD encourages them to report that to a staff member or law enforcement. Together we can keep our students safe.”
Bisbee Unified School District
“None of us got into education originally thinking along the lines of first responders, but that is what we are.”
So stated Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner Tuesday in response to questions concerning the safety methods Bisbee Unified School District employs for teachers and administrators in lockdown protocols.
“It is something that we are always aware of and why we go to such efforts to get to know our students,” he said. “The rapport we have with students and faculty are key to seeing red flags and/or if something is wrong. With the incident in Uvalde occurring on our next to last day of school, it was the first thing we addressed at our staff meeting. It is something we will begin our school year preparations with as well.”
BUSD has trained staff in ALICE and employees know how to respond if someone armed and dangerous tries to gain entry to one of its three schools.
“Fighting an intruder is not endorsed and is only recommended when confronted directly with the shooter in a life-and-death situation where all other counter measures did not work and fighting is your best chance for survival,” ALICE states.
BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody said all teachers are ALICE trained and the students have two drills each year on the procedure.
Building entryways and classroom doors in Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School are locked throughout the school day, Woody stated.
“Our big focus is on ensuring that each student feels that they have at least one adult on campus that they can relate to," he said. "Staff is trained in bullying, identifying abuse and mental health recognition.”
Each year, faculty reviews ALICE protocols and posts the information on classroom doors in case an active shooter appears on a campus, Giltner said. Two shooter drills are held annually in all three schools.
Douglas Unified School District
At Douglas High School’s commencement ceremony Friday, where more than 300 students were receiving their diplomas and several thousand people were in attendance, there was a strong presence of security personnel on hand, checking bags, families and even the graduates in an effort to keep everyone safe.
Graduation ran smoothly and there were no distractions or incidents at the commencement or the after-graduation party that followed.
Augie Ballesteros, head of security for Douglas Unified School District, reported that between his staff, the Douglas Police Department and the Arizona Rangers there were approximately 20 people on hand providing security.
“I’ve been with the district 10 years, we’ve always run a structured environment so I’m just coming in and keeping the ball rolling,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in our administrative staff, our local law enforcement. We should be good.”
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said she was confident in the measures Ballesteros took to make sure everyone had a safe, enjoyable evening.
“Having our local law enforcement on hand really puts us at ease,” she said. “(This) is a big moment for our graduates and our community and we want to make sure that everyone is safe tonight and celebrates in an orderly manner.”
Several DPD officers had family members graduating Friday, one of those Chief Kraig Fullen’s son, Joseph, adding a few extra officers who would be available if the need arose.
“While we’re celebrating here there are 19 families (in Texas) who won’t ever celebrate a graduation, and so for us, it is a somber moment in honoring those families, children and teachers but also honoring our students in the safest manner possible,” Samaniego said. “We are living in very difficult times where you have to take extra precautions.”
Samaniego said Ballesteros and his team will be working to perform a school safety training schedule over the summer with planned and unplanned lockdown practices, school safety education for students and updating the Emergency Response Plan.
“He will be in contact with several law enforcement agencies to seek free training resources for schools on active shooter training,” she said. “In addition to that his task is also to perform a School Safety Assessment for all schools and buildings to evaluate easy access points, areas of concern and recommendations for improvements. He will be developing a training manual and routine professional developments for all school security. He has his work cut out and will be very busy this summer getting all tasks done.”
Samaniego said students had access to counselors, teachers and staff after the Uvalde murders.
“All staff recognized the shooting and its impact across the nation," she said. "Students were allowed to discuss, ask questions and grieve for the lives lost. If any student needed further counseling they could go speak to counselors.”
Resources for Douglas families experiencing difficulties with mental health are:
- Pinal Behavioral Health, 1940 11th St., Douglas, 520-446-7765
- Community Health Associates, 1701 N. Douglas Ave., Douglas, 520-727-7091
- SEBHS/La Frontera Behavioral Health, 936 F. Ave., Douglas, 520-364-3630
There also is a 24-hour crisis hotline, the Southern Arizona Crisis Line, 866-495-6735.
Tombstone Unified School District
When asked what resources or protocols Tombstone Unified School District has in place to help protect students against an active shooter scenario, Superintendent Robert Devere said the district utilizes several resources.
“We have Arizona Rangers on campus,” he said. “These are armed, trained volunteers who provide law enforcement support and assistance. We also work closely with our local enforcement.”
In Tombstone, the school district turns to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office for assistance, while Huachuca City School works with the Huachuca Police Department.
“We also have trained staff in ALICE procedures on all three of our campuses,” Devere said. “We’ve trained high school students in ALICE and we’re going to be repeating the training.”
The district has a part-time student safety person, a retired law enforcement officer, who works with staff and serves as an authoritative eye, watching out for safety concerns or issues, Devere said.
When asked how the district responds to potential “red flags” that troubled students may exhibit, Devere said there are several behavioral signs that could be concerning.
“These are often relationship based,” he said. “We watch for students who are acting out of character and pay close attention to changes in relationships. If we’re concerned about a student, we look for a staff member who has a close connection with that student — someone the student might confide in — and reach out to the person.”
TUSD has added a social counselor to all three of its campuses in addition to the guidance counselor at the high school, Devere said.
“One of the main roles of the social counselor is to serve as a child advocate, giving that child someone to turn to when they need a safe place to go and an open ear to talk to.”
Devere mentioned safety protocols each campus has in place.
“You cannot enter any of our campuses without being buzzed in from the office,” he said. “The doors automatically lock and there are security screens on the windows.”
The entrances at both of the district’s K-8 schools — Walter J. Meyer in Tombstone and Huachuca City School — have been reconfigured for improved security measures.
“We’ve added fencing around all three of our campuses to help ensure student safety," Devere said.
Despite these precautions, Devere says when a school is faced with an active shooter, there is a high likelihood that people are going to die.
“We need to address this in two ways," he said. "First, we do everything we can to prevent an active shooter from coming onto campus. Second, if one does get on campus, we need to minimize the loss of life. Programs like ALICE work on the second part, to minimize the loss of life."
Herald/Review staff members Dana Cole, Summer Hom, Shar Porier and Bruce Whetton contributed to this article.