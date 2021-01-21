BISBEE — It's only been three weeks, but Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels already knows he can fully rely on his new second in command to lead the agency and take the reins on everything from the budget to the jail.
Of course, when the latest hire is former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, a lawman with almost 40 decades of experience, it's easy to trust that everything will go smoothly, Dannels said Tuesday in his office.
"In today's challenging times we have to make sure we're greater than the challenges," Dannels said. "And that starts with leadership. It's an honor to have him here."
The 59-year-old Napier, who was sheriff for four years in Pima but lost his bid for re-election in November, said coming to Cochise County as Dannels' chief of staff earlier this month has been a "neat full circle" for his career.
"It's great. I love this place already," Napier said sitting a few feet from Dannels. "Having done this for almost four decades, you become very adept at analyzing organizations. I don't see anything on fire here."
Napier arrived in Cochise County in January as the agency's new chief of staff. Dannel's former second in command, Thad Smith, went under the title chief deputy. But when Smith retired last fall, Dannels decided he would change the title to better reflect the responsibilities that come with the position.
"The number two is totally responsible for everything that's going on," Dannels said. "He controls everything that's going on, from detention to support staff, volunteers, budget and patrol. You name it, he does it.
"Having the confidence in somebody to do that is great for a sheriff and coming from the seat of a sheriff, he sat as a sheriff, he knows what keeps a sheriff up at night. So now to sit in the operational chair, I've empowered him to lead this organization into the future."
The challenges before Napier include sustaining the budget and revamping the Bisbee jail, which according to Dannels is the oldest operating jail in the state and in dismal shape. Dannels and Napier will work on the agency's strategic plan for the next four years, zeroing in on mental health issues, budget and the jail.
"These are all hot topics," Dannels said.
The men have known each other for several years and are even from the same state — Iowa. They both believe Napier's fresh perspective on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office can only be a plus.
"I think the thing I bring to (besides the experience and education and the relationships) is business acumen," Napier said. "When I became sheriff of Pima County, I really started seeing myself as CEO of a big business. Pima employs 1,500 people and I had a $160 million budget.
"This (Cochise County) is also a big business. We have a lot of public functions. I bring a little business acumen to the job, which I think is healthy because if you see the lens only through the cop lens, you're missing a large part of what it takes to run an organization."
For now, Napier said he is learning the ropes of the organization. He has an office at the main Sheriff's Office in Bisbee and another one in Benson.
"I think any responsible leader will take a breath and learn the place and the people before you start making changes and giving lot of directions," Napier said. "My first few months here will be learning about people and places, and community partners."
But before Napier was offered the job, Dannels said he had to make sure that his command staff, his middle management team and his employee advisory council approved of Napier. Dannels said he wanted to be as transparent as possible with his staff by giving them an opportunity to survey Napier.
Once he got the "thumbs up" from personnel in all three groups, Dannels sat down with Napier and asked him whether he felt comfortable with the people he had met with.
"Honestly, if they had gone back to him and said we don't want this guy, I would have said I don't want this guy either," Napier said. "I don't want to be in a place where I'm going to be unhappy the last four years of my career life. Also, I had to ask myself are these people I can work with?
"The good thing about the sheriff and I is we knew we would be a good fit," Napier said. "But I wanted to make sure i was a good fit here."
Napier said he has great respect for Dannels because having been a sheriff himself, he knows the responsibility that comes with the title. But he won't shy away from giving him suggestions or advice.
"I'm very respectful of the office of sheriff because I was one," Napier says. "But the emperor need to know he has no clothes. How you show somebody you love them and respect them is by giving them that feedback. I think I'd be remiss if I thought something wasn't going well or maybe that I could have given him advice."
Napier, who said he has "abundant affection" for Dannels, said he wants to be the best second in command to the sheriff that he can be.
As for Dannels, who said he has already received some suggestions from his second in command, the partnership couldn't be better.
"Pima's loss is our gain," Dannels said. "I'm excited to have him on board."