On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Assist Team joined forces with the San Pedro Kiwanis JUST KIDS program to deliver clothing to between almost 900 children.
This event served kids in the Palominas, Hereford, Tombstone, and Sierra Vista areas, and was another great success.
The yearly Sizzle event in Sierra Vista funds the Stocking Stuffer program, with the money being used to purchase new clothing for the recipients.
Sheriff Mark Dannels said, “It is an honor to be a part of these organizations who give back to our kids. We can’t wait to see what next year brings to allow even more kids to be part of this very important program.”
Thank you to the Sheriff’s Assist Team for making wishes come true!
Have a very Merry Christmas and stay safe out there!
Submitted by CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas