Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson has been chosen as the county's next presiding judge.
The decision to name the 63-year-old Dickerson, the judge in the court's Division IV, is made by the Arizona Supreme Court, said spokesman Aaron Nash on Monday. The presiding judge then chooses an associate presiding judge.
The associate presiding judge will be Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal from Division I, Dickerson's office confirmed last week.
The administrative order from the Arizona Supreme Court naming Dickerson has not yet been issued, but it could be this week, Nash said.
Dickerson is taking the place of Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, who is retiring at the end of this year. Conlogue, who is over the court's Division V, has been presiding judge since 2013 and a superior court judge since 2006.
Appointed to the Division IV bench by Gov. Doug Ducey in February 2019, Dickerson ran unopposed in the primary election to retain his seat.
Before he was appointed to the Cochise County Superior Court, Dickerson was the justice of the peace for the Sierra Vista Justice and Municipal courts.
Cardinal, on the Division I bench since January 2019, is only the second female to be elected as a jurist for Cochise County Superior Court.
Before she was elected in November 2018, Cardinal, 66, was a longtime attorney in the area with over three decades of experience.
According to Azcourts.gov, the office of presiding judge of the superior court is created by the Arizona Constitution.
“Presiding judges shall exercise administrative supervision over the superior court and judges thereof in their counties, and shall have such other duties as may be provided by law or by rules of the supreme court," the Azcourts.gov website says.