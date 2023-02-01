BISBEE — It appears Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra has substantial support from county residents and some have let her know they stand beside her for election integrity.
On Twitter, she has received numerous tweets from people who find the actions of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens callous for putting her in a position that caused her to submit her resignation.
Sheri #WomenWarriorsVote SlayerAZ stated: “You are one of the only ones in Cochise that demanded the law be followed and protected our ballots. You should be staying and 2 lawbreakers should be going.”
Kate Scott, co-owner of Madrean Wildlife offered: “Stay with us. Your fearlessness, tireless efforts and passionate heart resonates and provides a way forward. We are with you!”
Similar feelings are noted on Facebook and other social media sites, Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken noted. Marra began her career with Bisbee as a grant director in December 2013 and put in two years with the city before moving to the public information officer role with the county in 2015.
Pauken found her to be an exemplary employee.
He stated, “This is perhaps the worst development of this entire saga. I worked with Lisa and I know she is a person of high integrity and moral fiber, along with considerable skill. I’d like to see her find a different job within the county organization and then solve the problems that lead to the constructive discharge.”
In an effort to help Marra, who is the president of Election Directors of Arizona and recognized for her integrity nationwide, many are sending emails and letters to the Board of Supervisors, the county administrator and the county attorney requesting they change the working situation she has endured the last two years.
In the last three months, she was chastised for her refusal to participate in a hand count requested by county supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and County Recorder David Stevens.
Marra adhered to the legal advice provided by the County Attorney’s Office and refused to help in the hand count. Crosby and Judd decided to file a lawsuit against her.
The suit was dropped soon after it was filed amid questions of violations of open meeting laws. There was no public meeting for the approval of the suit against Marra. Open meeting law complaints were filed with the Attorney General’s Office.
Marra works for the county and answers only to the county administrator, not the supervisors. They have no control over almost all employee hirings and firings.
If the county fails to correct the toxic work environment and she does resign, many see that as a threat to fair elections in the county.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m., there will be an executive session held by the supervisors to discuss Marra’s letter of resignation and provide direction on hiring counsel to respond.
Judd stated earlier she was sorry to hear Marra was resigning, but said previously, “It was probably in her head for a while. I think she just wanted and needed to leave.”
Crosby did not want to comment on Marra’s resignation.
The third supervisor, Ann English, stands by Marra and said she received a number of calls concerning Marra’s resignation.
English pointed out other election directors and election staff have been leaving due to the same problems of harassment and threats from the public.
“It’s going to be hard to find someone with her experience to fill her position,” she said.Marra would prefer not to resign from the job she loves and is dedicated to, but if human resources, the department now handling her complaint, cannot rectify the problems, she will be gone.
Marra stated in response to a post on Facebook, “There has been a huge push to run out election officials in Republican counties when they can’t control them. Clearly when they sued me personally for refusing to break the law, it was only a matter of time. When people show you who they are, believe them. It’s the ones behind the scenes pulling the strings we should be the most concerned about. Evil knows no bounds.”
Experienced election directors are hard to find as many are leaving the positions due to harassment and threats they have endured since 2020 over election disputes.
Many in the county are concerned with the duties Judd and Crosby want to hand over to Stevens.
That will be discussed at a work session Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m. as requested by Judd. The discussion will revolve around election–related topics and better practices involving a possible reorganization.
According to county Public Information Officer Jane Montgomery, the work session will be posted on the county website Friday, Feb. 10, in the afternoon and information will be available then.