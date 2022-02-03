SIERRA VISTA — A 55-year-old Cochise County woman is facing prosecution for voter fraud after investigators said she signed her deceased mother's name on the dead individual's ballot in 2020.
The charges lodged against Krista Conner is the first time someone in Cochise County is being prosecuted for voter fraud at least in the last six years, said Cochise County Recorder David Stevens.
Seven people attempted voter fraud in Cochise County during the 2020 election, Stevens said, and at least two more cases — other than Conner's — have been referred to the Arizona Attorney General's Office for possible prosecution. One of the cases referred involves a Sierra Vista resident, Stevens said.
There were almost 61,000 votes cast in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, county records show. Of those, almost 49,000 were early ballots. Conner's was one of the early ballots, officials said. Stevens added that if a person votes and then passes away, the vote is still valid.
Conner was indicted by a grand jury in October. She is charged with one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury.
Stevens said Conner's mother died in September 2020, one month before the early voting ballots were mailed out in Cochise County. The envelopes containing the ballots have a barcode. When the envelope is scanned, the system can determine whether a voter is deceased, Stevens said.
"The mother was deceased and she (Conner) was not even registered to vote in Cochise County," Stevens said.
Stevens said in his six years as county recorder, this is the first time someone has been prosecuted for voter fraud in Cochise County.
According to the indictment, Conner committed illegal voting when, "beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020 and ending on or about Nov. 3, 2020, knowingly voted (in violation of Arizona law.)"
Conner committed perjury, according to the indictment, when she "knowingly made a false unsworn declaration in regard to a material issue that she subscribed as true under penalty of perjury, believing it to be false ... "
The Arizona Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting Conner in Cochise County Superior Court, said she signed the ballot envelope of her deceased mother and "cast a vote."
Under Arizona law, it's illegal to use power of attorney as a basis for any person to conduct any procedure or transaction concerning elections, including voter registration, petition circulation or signature, voter registration cancellation, early ballot requests or voting another person’s ballot.
"Voting is one of the most sacred things we have," Stevens said.
Conner's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.