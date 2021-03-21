BISBEE — Cochise Health and Social Services is hosting a virtual community forum to discuss and build upon the county’s strategy of providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine among county residents. Cochise County residents are invited to join the conversation to share insights, ideas and collaborate on how to best reach community members within each of your communities.
In an effort to maximize participation and accommodate various schedules, there will be four virtual meetings. Calendar invites will be sent out along with a meeting agenda. Each session can accommodate 100 participants. Click on the registration link after the date/time that works for you.
Meeting dates and times:
Friday, March 26th, noon-1:30 p.m. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHF_Friday_March_26th
Monday, March 29, 7-8:30 a.m. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHF_Monday_Mar-29th
Tuesday, March 30, 3:30-5 p.m. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHF_Tues_Mar_30th
Wednesday, March 31, 5-6:30 p.m. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHF_Weds_March_31st
We hope you’re able to join one of the sessions as your input is extremely important in identifying the most effective methods to best reach our small and hard-to-reach community members.