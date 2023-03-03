Hello History Fans!
One of the worst and most outrageous tragedies was the attempted murder of Charleston deputy Milt McDowell. That a lawman doing his duty could be targeted for assassination for doing that duty shows the city on the river at its very worst. It truly was Hell on the San Pedro.
But in the larger picture, anyone living in or around Charleston was at far greater risk of dying at the hands of a fellow member of the Charleston population, and a fellow American at that, than at the hands of any Apache raiding party. Such was the case of Deputy Milt McDowell.
Mose Drachman spent only three months in Charleston, but never forgot those days. “In the spring of 1883, Uncle Sam Katzenstein who had a store at Charleston, Arizona, took me over there to work for him. Charleston in those days was the toughest town in the United States-if anything, it was worse than Tombstone, and as everybody knows, Tombstone was bad enough. It was about nine miles from Tombstone. There is nothing left of the town now but a few ruins. I stayed in Charleston about three months, and while there I met Ike Clanton and Fin(Phin) Clanton. It was Ike who participated in the famous fight in Tombstone in which his brother Will (Billy Clanton) was killed by the Earps.
“I remember very vividly one shooting scrape which took place there. There was a mill (two mills) which handled all (some of) the ores from Tombstone, in charge of Mr. George W. Cha(y)ney … working for him was a man named Lewis, who owed a bill in one of the stores, which he either could not or would not pay. A deputy sheriff named McDowell had to serve the writ of garnishment which eventually was issued against this Lewis. Now McDowell was interested in a saloon which was located about a block from another saloon run by a man named Ayres. (This is the J.B. Ayers previously mentioned, who was a secret informant for Fred Dodge of Wells Fargo and entertained many of the cowboy faction as steady customers.)
“There was considerable rivalry between these two saloons, and hard feelings between Ayres and McDowell, and after McDowell had served his writ on Lewis, the Ayres crowd kept adding fuel to the fire by telling Lewis that he ought to get even with McDowell-that he ought to kill him. This word got back to McDowell, so for two or three days there was a tense feeling in this small town. Everybody expected a killing almost at anytime. One morning about eight o’clock, I was sitting in front of my uncle’s store when I heard a shot. The thought ran through my mind ‘Either Lewis or McDowell’s got it,’ but I had been warned that whenever I heard a shot I should remain just where I was, and that was what I did. In a few minutes, Lewis came walking by with a rifle in his hand. He said ‘Good morning, Mose’ and went on by. Then I knew who had fired the shot.
“It seems McDowell had stepped out in front of his saloon and Lewis, who had been watching for him, fired on him with a rifle from a block away and shot him through the back. It was a deliberate attempt at cold blooded murder and although he did not kill McDowell as he intended, poor McDowell was an invalid for years and finally died in the insane asylum as a result of the shot. Lewis was arrested, gave bond, but before the case came to trial, he escaped. That was the last I ever heard of him. I knew both men very well and admired McDowell very much as he was always very courteous and kind to me.”
That Ayers and his crowd were part of the instigation of this shameful crime adds a dimension to his reputation that the writings of Fred Dodge did not include. The shooter of McDowell was not “Lewis,” as Mose recalled so many years later, but a similar name, a man named Ellis.
This shooting took place on Sunday, June 3, 1883.