Hello History Fans!

In our last episode we saw Charleston at its worst. In the course of doing his duty as a lawman, Deputy Sheriff McDowell was shot. A senseless and outrageous crime, it would only add to the growing reputation of this notorious locale.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?