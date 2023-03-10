Hello History Fans!
In our last episode we saw Charleston at its worst. In the course of doing his duty as a lawman, Deputy Sheriff McDowell was shot. A senseless and outrageous crime, it would only add to the growing reputation of this notorious locale.
Sam Aaron had a different recollection of what led to the tragic shooting of McDowell. Part of the difference may be that Mose personally liked McDowell a great deal, whereas Sam was more a member of the “sporting” crowd, working in saloons and being involved in gambling.
“There was a shooting scrape one morning at 7:30 A.M. Deputy Sheriff McDowell … was a partner of Jack Schwartz in his saloon and … was a wonderful fellow until he got a few drinks in him. The night before he (McDowell) was looking for George Ellis, foreman of the brickyard at the smelter. McDowell said the first time he would throw his eyes on Ellis he would get him. In the morning McDowell was standing on the porch of his saloon with his back turned. Ellis stood in the doorway of another saloon and shot McDowell through the lungs. George Ellis was arrested and brought to trial, and during the trial, while has was taken out for lunch, it was arranged that he was to escape. He asked the Deputy Sheriff to permit him to step into the saloon, which he was permitted to do, and he kept on going through the back door which was about twenty five feet from the San Pedro. There was a horse saddled, with rifles and grub. He mounted and started for California. A posse was formed and started for Mexico. Ellis got away. McDowell survived the shooting but went insane, and was put into an asylum.”
Given the loose rules of engagement at Charleston, had McDowell actually made public threats against Ellis, the latter stood a chance of being cleared of all charges, as retaliation for a threat against life in the Old West may well have been viewed as self-defense. That Ellis chose not to stand trial adds weight to the account of Mose Drachman, as he points out that it was a vendetta against McDowell from the hangers-on at J.B. Ayers’ Saloon.
Portions of Sam Aaron and Mose Drachman’s accounts are echoed by local press coverage at the time.
“Charleston, June 4.—A shooting affray occurred here yesterday morning, in which M.M. McDowell was wounded. It appears that an old feud has existed between McDowell and George Ellis, one of the foremen employed at the smelter. Saturday afternoon Ellis’ wages were garnished, McDowell acting as special deputy in serving the papers. In the evening some words were exchanged between them, and Ellis was afterwards heard to say that ‘McDowell got away with me this time, but I will get away with him next time.’ This being reported to McDowell, he said that Ellis would never cross that bridge again (referring to the bridge over which Ellis had to pass in going to his work). He then went around town looking for Ellis, but did not succeed in finding him. Yesterday morning, as McDowell was standing in front of Brook’s saloon, in which he is a partner, Ellis appeared in front of Aaron’s store (Owned by Harris Aaron, father of Sam Aaron) on the opposite side of the street, some fifty yards distant, and McDowell was standing in his rear. McDowell did not see Ellis who immediately fired with a Winchester rifle, the ball striking McDowell just to the left of the back bone and ranging to the right, passed out in front below the right shoulder. It is not thought that the wound will necessarily prove fatal. The preliminary examination which was set for this morning has been postponed until Saturday, to await the result of the wound. The prisoner’s bail is set at three thousand dollars."
Ellis would soon stand trial, claiming that threats were made against him by McDowell, and therefore his shooting him the back constituted self-defense. It was an argument which was a stretch even in a place like Charleston. Though the prosecution offered three witnesses and then rested their case, the defense brought in 20 on June 17, trying to overwhelm the court by sheer volume, intending to persuade that Ellis was forced to fire. Charleston was an easy place to recruit witnesses for any criminal defense, whether they had witnessed the crime or not. Ellis and his legal counsel may have sensed the strategy had failed, and may well have discussed the same that evening, as his actions the following day did not illustrate that he was convinced of the strength or truth of his case.
“Ellis it appears was allowed much liberty and permitted to go about unattended. At ten o’clock last night Ellis escaped from the constable’s sight for a moment, and running through a saloon crossed the river and, procuring a horse made his escape. Pursuit was immediately given but without success. The direction of his flight is not known.”