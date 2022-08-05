Hello history fans. In our last episode, Millville experienced the loss of the man who had guided it through its creation and made it rich. Richard Gird was now being bothered by a baseless lawsuit, but his visionary projects (the water line from the Huachuca Mountains to Tombstone to be specific) still benefit the area even to this very day.
But the Millville and Charleston would soldier on without him.
Charleston in print
Although Charleston never had its own newspaper, ads, commentaries and personals were published from this town continually in the Epitaph and other local newspapers.
“Many Mexicans have left Charleston to do harvesting and the town is at present rather quiet. The mill is running nicely. Speaking of the killing of [Dennis] Casadine by Keho, he [Amos Stowe] says it was the result of a drunken row. The two men had been friends; had discovered a mine in Huachuca [Huachuca Mountains]; came to Charleston to get supplies; got drunk; started back together and on the way the killing was done. As stated in yesterdays CITIZEN, Keho is now in jail awaiting the action of the grand jury.”
“Personal. The gentleman who borrowed a [coat] from E.B. Mason’s Saloon, Charleston, the day of the races will please return it as he promised and oblige.”
“A Hint To Carpenters, Millwrights and Blacksmiths. A full line of Tools of the best known brands has just been received by the firm of H. Welisch & Co., Charleston. Those in need of any will find just the thing they want.”
“BARGAINS!!! On account of the dissolution of partnership of H. Welisch and L. Zeckendorf & Co., in Charleston, we offer our entire stock to the public regardless of cost. Only for eight days. H. Welisch & Co.”
“Change in Firm. Mr. E.B. Mason, liquor dealer of Charleston, has sold out his business to W.K. Marsh, Esq. We understand it is Mr. Mason’s intention to remain in Charleston and engage in other business.”
“Yesterday we said ‘bye-by’ to Mr. Herman Welisch, of Charleston, who has just started on a visit to the scenes of his boyhood days — the land of his cousins and his aunts — over the bright, blue sea, in Hungary. Mr. Welisch has struggled with life on the frontier and we congratulate him upon the success which has made it possible for him to embark upon so pleasant a vacation. We wish him many pleasures and happy reunions, and shall cordially greet his return, which he says we may expect in about six months.”
“A new hotel, which is said to be two stories high, is being erected in Charleston by New York parties. It is thought the building will be ready for occupancy by the 1st of March.”
“The Eagle hotel, at Charleston, is a place deserving of liberal patronage. It is a new two-story building, well finished and furnished, and will be kept upon the American plan. Let the traveling public mind that. The bar and table will be supplied with the best that the market affords, and all guests will be treated equally well.
“Charleston, March 6. Editor Epitaph:--Please publish the following roll of honor for the Charleston school: Charles Schwartz 97.7, Honora Wickstrom 95.6, Sydney Webb 93.6, Henry Cowing 91.3, Frankie Burnett 90.7, Rolly Smith 90 ½, Frank Shearer 90; and greatly oblige your obedient servant, H. E. Witherspoon, Teacher”
“It is reported that a young man was accidentally shot a day or two ago, near Charleston, while herding sheep. He was shot by another young fellow who, riding up to the first party, said, “Now I’ve got you,” at the same time pointing his pistol at the herder and firing, supposing the load of the pistol to be a blank cartridge. The wound is said to be a serious one.”
“B P Brown to Chas L Guimond, interest in property in Charleston; $600.”
Other news continued to report a thriving new town. “Improvements are going on steadily. Ayers has fitted up his saloon in first class style, and Brooks & Luttrell are doing the same, as also Brown and Granon. Our hotels, the American and the Eagle, would do credit to many a larger place. Our merchants are carrying heavy stocks of goods and doing much business. Jimmy Quinn is furnishing good horses and buggies … ”
“Yesterday we paid Charleston a short visit, and were agreeably surprised by the size and apparent prosperity of the place. It possesses excellent hotel accommodations, superior liquor establishments, drug store, livery stables and all the accommodations of a prosperous frontier town. The buildings are all substantial, and some of them are very creditable structures. What surprises us most is the amount of stock carried by the merchants. We had been led to believe that Charleston derived its existence entitely [sic] from the employees of the mill, but in fact it has a very extensive trade with the surrounding country and Sonora. Its Mexican business is daily becoming more important, and will continue to increase until it reaches very large proportions. The town is well regulated and free from turmoil. In fact it is one of the most peaceful places we were ever in. In the early future the Epitaph will give an extended local account of Charleston, embodying a full description of the principal business and public houses. We were treated with much courtesy during our visit and hereby express gratitude.”
Given that Charleston attracted consumers from all parts of the San Pedro Valley as well as Mexico, the economic temptation for profitable smuggling was too much even then for some to resist. American goods were sought after in Mexico and were profitable if they could be taken south of the border, assuming that the additional expense of pesky customs duties could be eliminated. In an incident which today would have substantial international implications, American customs agents actually followed Mexican smugglers 3 miles across the border and onto Mexican soil, and traded shots with them of questionable accuracy. It was but one more part of the dynamic in and around Charleston which helped shape its notorious reputation.