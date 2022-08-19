Hello history fans. In our last episode we saw a shootout near the San Pedro, and the tragic loss of Mrs. Garlock, a Charleston Hotel keepers' wife. We now look at a brief chronicle of Charleston while its people tell the story of some of those who helped build it.
Below we give a short sketch of Charleston as a place of business:
“The stranger coming to this town is rather poorly impressed with the capital city of the San Pedro, and as a rule they have a common wish to get out of it as soon as fast as they got into it, as at first glance there is apparently nothing worthwhile staying for. The reason for this is plain; our men are all at work in the mills and smelter, but at night a livelier camp cannot be found; but a stranger with a stock of energy and patience looks over the town and its resources and find that their first impressions were wrong and go into business and succeed in their avocations. Every one of our business men have come here with not enough money to build themselves a cabin, but through pluck and perseverance they have all been successful and stand high in mercantile circles, and all carry a stock of merchandise, such as is not found in any store of double the population of Charleston, and in this connection it will not be out of place to mention a few of our business men, stating how they arrived and how they could depart if they so desired at the present time.
“Waffle & Garlock, the former taught school, and the latter worked in the Corbin mill. Both resigned their situations and started into the butchering business and are now doing all the business of this town, having no opposition. They also recently purchased the O.K. Corral with its horses, rolling stock and buildings from Mr. Shearer, and are doing a profitable business.
“Six years ago Herrera & McClure came to this town, the former worked as a mill hand for a short time, and was then employed by Hermann Welisch, where he had a splendid opportunity to become educated in the merchandising business. Mr. McClure was at that time employed by the Government as deputy custom house collector. After Herrera had sufficient knowledge of the merchandise business, he and McClure started in that business and have been doing a paying business ever since, and today are well fixed and stand A No 1 in this place and also with the wholesale houses both east and west.
“Hermann Wellisch, one of the prominent merchants of this place, arrived in Charleston in March, 1879, with a capital of $400, which he had saved from his salary as a salesman, and at once built a small adobe house and commenced business and by strict attention to business he succeeded in making a small fortune as can be seen, for eleven months after he started in business here he took a trip to London and thence to Paris and from there traveled through all the principal cities of Europe, also visiting his aged parents where he had a very enjoyable time. Four years ago he returned and built himself another large adobe store and commenced business again and is now doing a good business.”
“Editor Daily Tombstone-Your correspondent has just completed a visit to the thriving little town of Charleston…Its principal trade is with Sonora. And the cattle men along the San Pedro. Among its principal merchants we will mention the following:
"Sam Katzenstien has a large store, but it is not as well stocked as he usually keeps it, as he has reduced his stock owing to his intention to close out business.
“Herrera & McClure, dealers in general merchandise keep a large and complete stock of goods on hand, they also have a large wood contract to furnish wood for the various mills and mines. They are doing a good business and are prospering.
“Herman Welisch is also dealing in general merchandise, and is a pioneer of Charleston. His store is well stocked with goods and he is doing a thriving business….The weary and hungry traveler can always find good cheer at the International restaurant, which is conducted in first-class style by William Witt. The Eagle hotel, a first-class hostelrie, is conducted by Mrs. Vaughn. Messrs. Waffle & Garlock conduct a first-class meat market; they also conduct the O K corral, where stock is always well cared for. Samuel McClaren is constable for this burg; he also conducts the village barber shop. Capt. M.A. Converse conducts Young’s saloon, and keeps nothing but the choicest Kentucky whiskies and the best of cigars. This is quite a resort for Tombstonites when they visit Charleston. J.W. Stewart is deputy sheriff here; he also owns and conducts the Pioneer saloon. He is known by almost everybody in the territory, and consequently the Pioneer is a favorite resort.
“J.B. Ayers, whom not to know is to be unknown yourself, owns and conducts a first-class saloon here, and is doing a good business. He has but recently returned from the east, where he purchased a supply of the choicest liquors and the finest cigars.
“The village school here is conducted by Miss Ella Foy, who is loved and respected both by parents and scholars.
“The Tombstone Mill and Mining Company are running their smelter and concentrator and are putting through about 80 tons per day. They employ about 60 men. The mill has closed down here, and they are working the Girard mill in Tombstone… John W. Conwell.”