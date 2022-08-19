Purchase Access

Hello history fans. In our last episode we saw a shootout near the San Pedro, and the tragic loss of Mrs. Garlock, a Charleston Hotel keepers' wife. We now look at a brief chronicle of Charleston while its people tell the story of some of those who helped build it.

Below we give a short sketch of Charleston as a place of business:

