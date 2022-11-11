Hello History Fans!
In our last episode we saw the Clanton gang "hurrah" the town of Charleston, galloping in with guns shooting up the air. Charleston resident Edith Dorsey recalled the Clantons coming to their home. They assured her mother that her children were safe with them in town and she could go shopping in Tombstone as planned.
Sam Aaron of Charleston once said of Jerry Barton that he was “ … a remarkable man …killed three white men with his hands, broke their necks … He had a fine personality and was joyful.”
“Justice Jim” Burnett was part of Charleston’s lack of law and order. After all, when the highest legal authority is openly on the take — the judge — the idea that a town like Charleston could be taken seriously as a law-abiding community is at best, laughable.
As Wolf recalled: “Because it was the smelter and mill town for Tombstone ore (along with Contention and Emery City), many Tombstonites presumed in thinking Charleston was but a suburb of Tombstone. It was not. We were an entirely independent outfit. For many years the Justice of the Peace was Jim Burnett. He dispensed Justice, Capital J. please, on the dot at any and all times.”
What Wolf refers to as the Justice dispensed by Burnett some would call outright corruption and shameless self-enrichment. And Wolf appears to be sympathetic to Burnett along these lines: “He was prompt and decisive and could and did hold court anywhere without the aid of a clerk, courtroom, law books or sissy records.”
Actually, that was the problem. Burnett didn’t have need of law books because he made it up as he went along, nor did he have need of a clerk who would provide a witness to his many nefarious deeds and excesses, and keeping “sissy records” as Wolf puts it would only create the very paper trail that could actually bring justice to “Justice Jim.”
“ … he never would entertain any appeals from any of his decisions,” Wolf added. This made sense as many of Burnett’s “rulings” where simply fines going into his own pocket, and Burnett was always ready to enforce these at the end of a barrel if needed.
“He always carried and could use a forty-five with speed and precision, hence there was a vast amount of law and some semblance of order in his particular vicinity at all times.”
Burnett would describe himself in more conservative terms, without talk of a gun-barrel court. He had arrived in Charleston on Feb. 1, 1879. In 1885, Burnett recalled, “I have held the office of Justice of the Peace there for three years and a half.” By the spring of 1879, Burnett was visiting the “general merchandise store of Amos Stowe at Charleston.” Burnett was investing in a mining venture. “I was furnishing two men with what we call ‘grub stakes,’ that is furnishing them provisions to go out and prospect … it took about all the money I could make to keep up my prospecting outfit, and he (Thomas Bidwell, whom Burnett encountered in Stowe’s store that day) said it was just like gambling, that he had no faith in prospecting, but some of these men that I was fitting out with provisions might find something and I would make something out of it. He said that if he had had any faith in it that he could have had an interest with Gird and the Scheiffelin boys; but that at the time they started out he had no faith in their finding anything.”
Of the relationship between the founder of Millville, Richard Gird, and the founder of Charleston, Amos Stowe, Burnett added that “Mr. Stowe and Gird were not on very good terms. I think there was some trouble about mining claims.”
This was yet another financial setback for the cash-strapped Stowe. Given that Millville was one of the best customers in the area, the portion of Gird’s budget spent locally could have helped him stay afloat financially.
Charleston's stuttering constable
As Billy Breakenridge stated in Helldorado: “Charleston was a hangout for the riff-raff from Fort Huachuca, Bisbee, Tombstone, and other places where there were officers to see that they behaved themselves. In Charleston they were not molested (harassed). The only officers there were Jim Burnett, the justice of the peace, and Jerry Barton, the constable, and they paid little attention to keeping law and order.”
If Burnett as Justice of the Peace was a dubious office holder, his Constable Jerry Barton had his own issues. Breakenridge added, “Barton was a powerful man, and it was reported that he had killed several men with his fist; he was known as a man-killer, with many notches on his pistol handles. He stuttered badly, and at one time, when he was asked why he killed so many men, replied: ‘Why, m-my tri-tri-trigger fi-finger stut-stutters.’"
Although some contemporary accounts do not refer to Barton as a Constable, Billy Breakenridge does.
Sam Aaron became acquainted with Barton: “I became acquainted with a remarkable man. His name was Jerry Barton. He stuttered. Jerry was raised in Tennessee, and he came to Arizona because he was a renegade.” Aaron added that Barton had killed a stagecoach driver in Tennessee. “ … After that, he killed three white men with his hands, broke their necks. However, he escaped the law ... Jerry ran a saloon and a dance hall, employed several Mexican girls and Mexicans to play, and made a lot of money. His money came easy and went easy. He was in Charleston three years.”
