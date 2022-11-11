Hello History Fans!

In our last episode we saw the Clanton gang "hurrah" the town of Charleston, galloping in with guns shooting up the air. Charleston resident Edith Dorsey recalled the Clantons coming to their home. They assured her mother that her children were safe with them in town and she could go shopping in Tombstone as planned.

