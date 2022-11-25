In our last episode we learned of two men engaged in their own version of law enforcement. Charleston had “Justice” Jim Burnett, a crook as magistrate and for constable Jerry Barton, best remembered for the men he killed with his own bare hands. This week we learn more about this not “dynamic duo,” as Burnett tells Pima County officials wondering why he isn’t sending court earnings to them, that they [Pima County Board of Supervisors] don’t owe him [Burnett] anything.
“On another occasion the keeper of one of the resorts [local hotel] got drunk and loud mouthed. The Judge and Charleston’s lone constable proceeded there and court opened and closed immediately by Burnett saying ‘The fine will be fifty dollars.’ On being paid the fine, Judge Burnett sat into the poker game and lost the fifty dollars in short order. The constable, a protegee of Burnett, knew his stuff. He started a new argument with the proprietor and as soons [sic] as the latter raised his voice, Judge Burnett stepped up and fined him a second time. The second fifty dollars soon went the way of the first and when the constable again approached the proprietor, that fast learning individual started blowing out the lights and thus calling it a day, but all the time firmly keeping his mouth clamped shut, when near the constable.”
Burnett’s independence was challenged, and it is remarkable that his rebuke of that challenge was allowed to stand. Such were the ways of the Wild West. “One time a bunch of County officials came down here from Tombstone and wanted to audit Judge Burnett’s books. I don’t suppose they would have been any better than Burnett if they had gotten their hands on any court money. But they got no money. ‘Gentlemen, this is a self sustaining office. I never ask anything from the County and I never give the County anything,’ was Burnett’s answer for an accounting. As he kept no books or records, the County officers returned as empty handed as they came.”
Of that incident, Billy Breakenridge wrote the following: “After Burnett had been justice of the peace for a couple of years, the board of supervisors of Pima County called on him for a settlement. He told them he kept no books, that he did a cash business in assessing fines, and that the county did not owe him anything, as his office was self-sustaining!
“This was the condition of things up to the time Cochise County was created.” Given the distances that Pima County covered prior to the slicing off of what became Cochise County, the logistical troubles in trying to govern such a large area from Tucson was far from routine.
The humiliation and restriction of being thrown in jail is punishing anywhere. In Charleston, the accommodations were a punishment all to themselves. “Charleston being as lively as it was, the sheriff’s office always maintained one or more deputies here.
Wolf added that the “jail was simply a deep pit in the ground with a big stake embedded in the center to which he chained prisoners…Constable Sam Starr did not need any jail. When a ruckus occurred, he and Judge Burnett would generally go together to the scene. Starr would then slip around and get the offenders covered with a shot gun or pistol, whereupon Judge Burnett would step forward, open court and fine the culprits which would end the episode.
However, the court costs would always be as much as if the culprit had been in custody a month and consumed the whole time of the court for that period. If the rioter or rioters prepared for the coming of Starr and Burnett, those two officials merely turned around and left that infraction of the law for the local deputy sheriff to handle.”
These tactics should have been deterrents against crime, but not so. Seedy elements flourished right along with the dignified prosperity of the mills. But Jim Burnett found time for interests outside of enforcing the law. “From Jim Burnett, the principal owner of the Mara A mine in the Dragoons, we learn that a bond amounting to $68,000 on the property will expire in a few days with a strong possibility of the mine being taken.” Burnett also operated a corral and a meat market.
JOHN D.ROSEhas lived inSierra Vistaand its areasince 1966and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website,WyattEarpExplorers.com, and hasbeen featured inArizona Highways.His books can be found atthe SierraVista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores,the SanPedro House, the FairbankSchool HouseMuseum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista..Most importantly,he wasonce carrierof the monthas aHerald/Dispatch paperboy inhis younger days.
