Hello History Fans!

In our last episode we learned of two men engaged in their own version of law enforcement. Charleston had “Justice” Jim Burnett, a crook as magistrate and for constable Jerry Barton, best remembered for the men he killed with his own bare hands. This week we learn more about this not “dynamic duo,” as Burnett tells Pima County officials wondering why he isn’t sending court earnings to them, that they [Pima County Board of Supervisors] don’t owe him [Burnett] anything.

JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?