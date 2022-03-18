The boom at Millville meant payroll funds crossing the San Pedro to Charleston, and the growth in transportation fanned out in all directions from Millville.
“Charleston was a fair sized town for those times(.) There were two Quartz Mills busy crushing the ores from the Lucky Cuss and the Toughnut Mines. Ham Light had I think 7-16 muleteams, hauling the ore. I was well acquainted with Mr. Light, as my father had been wagon boss for him in Pioche Nev. There were several stores, saloons 2 blacksmith shops besides Light’s shop. No regular livery stables but two or three corrals or feed yards.
"There were Riders there run(n)ing night herds. The Clantons run one and the Drew Brothers another besides a monthly day herd. Gird and Schieffelins ran a “four mule Bullion wagon to Tucson, 75 miles away, also carried some Mail made two round trips a week…Whistling Dick drove the Bullion wagon. I had known Dick in Pioche where he used to drive for Gilmer and Sal(i)sbury on the Salt Lake route.
"He was one of the party that went to the Yukon with Ed Scheflin (sic). The last time I saw him was in Hailey Idaho. He was driving a circus wagon for Cole’s circus…” Wm. N. Miller was recalling his times in Tombstone and Charleston, and his account also illustrates how often these boomers, as they traveled from one western boomtown to the other, would see each other again, and in like trades, such as mining and its related transportation. Charleston would attract seasoned teamsters just as Millville attracted milling experts, and Tombstone attracted miners with experience. Such economic migrants built not only the towns that they dwelled in, but the road networks that allowed them to travel to them. The merchants who followed them established lines of finance and commerce on a wild frontier.
"Miller remembered Ham Light, who happened to look out the window of his room at the Aztec House in Tombstone as he heard a disruption…he ended up being a witness to what is now known as the gunfight near the O.K. Corral, and testified at the Spicer hearing. Whistling Dick was hauling ore on the night of December 14, 1881 from Tombstone to Contention, when a stray bullet meant for John Clum landed in his leg.
"The roadway between Charleston and Tombstone would claim the life of a teamster, albeit an accident. A local teamster "was found shot yesterday between this place and Charleston, under circumstances which lead to the belief that the shooting was accidental. His team was standing in the road and nothing about the wagon touched. His body was lying beside the wagon with a pistol hole through it, and near by was his revolver with one chamber empty. His body was taken to Charleston, death ensuing before that place was reached.
"It is supposed that his revolver fell from his belt and striking the ground was discharged with the results above stated. 34. The Charleston cemetery became the final resting place for those, who in some cases, had not lived in Charleston, but worked on nearby ranches. Another man, name unknown, was found dead last Monday at George Tamp’s hay ranch on the Barbacomari, and buried at Charleston Tuesday. He was working on the ranch, and went out to work as usual in the morning, but complained of feeling sick, and went to the house, and at 9 o’clock he was found dead.”