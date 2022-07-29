Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Hello history fans!

In our last episode we saw Richard Gird hold onto his stock as his main partners (Ed and Al Schieffelin) sold below the price that he would and comfort the family of a worker who died and. But, in a shocking turn of events, Gird suddenly is advised by his attorney to flee Arizona. The heirs of a longtime friend of Gird's now sued for part of his fortune. It was a case of no good deed goes unpunished.

Tags