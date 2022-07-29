Hello history fans!
In our last episode we saw Richard Gird hold onto his stock as his main partners (Ed and Al Schieffelin) sold below the price that he would and comfort the family of a worker who died and. But, in a shocking turn of events, Gird suddenly is advised by his attorney to flee Arizona. The heirs of a longtime friend of Gird's now sued for part of his fortune. It was a case of no good deed goes unpunished.
The Corbin brothers had asked Gird for his help in the legal fight regarding the “Way Up Mine.” Uncharacteristically, Gird never provided the promised assistance: “Mr. Gird was not present at the trial. He agreed with me in the summer preceding in July of 1881, to attend the trial. I have never seen Mr. Gird since.” In discussing this with Mr. Waters, Gird’s attorney, the Corbins were open about their frustrations with Gird over the matter. As George Corbin later testified, “At the time the ‘Way Up’ trial took place, we wanted Mr. Gird’s testimony and he objected to coming. We thought at the time…he did not wish to accommodate us, but when Mr. Waters was East, I had a conversation with him in reference to this Gird matter…Mr. Waters replied that Mr. Gird was not to blame in that matter; that he had advised him not to come, and then he told me why…it was because of this Bidwell suit. He did not want papers served on him in Arizona.”
Waters told Corbin, “On the face of it, your company certainly has reason to feel dissatisfied with Mr. Gird for the reasons stated, but it was not Mr. Gird’s fault. I advised him to get out of Arizona at that time, as quick as possible … ” because “ … the Bidwell heirs were endeavoring or proposed to obtain service (notice of lawsuit) upon him in Arizona, for the purpose of bringing suit.” What little communication with Gird came via dispatches, signed by Waters, with an offer from Gird. “Those despatches (sic) proposed that we should meet Mr. Gird at Yuma, directly across the line from Arizona, but said he would not come within the Territory … for the reason already stated.”
Following the death of Thomas Bidwell, Gird would indeed be sued by Bidwell’s heirs, contending that Bidwell was a true, and legal, partner with Gird and the Schieffelins; therefore, they were entitled to one fourth of their bonanza. Ironically, that suit would document much of the history of Tombstone, Millville and Charleston which would have been otherwise forever lost.
With Gird’s hasty departure, an era had ended as he raced across the Arizona border to temporary legal safety. Ed Schieffelin, although a prospector and discoverer of the first order, lacked Gird’s organizational prowess, and he was simply no match for Gird’s multidimensional approach to the development of the very mining district that he had discovered. What made the partnership of Gird and the Schieffelins so memorable was that they achieved together that which may not have been possible as individuals. The Schieffelins needed Gird to turn their discoveries into a viable mining and milling operation that would make them all rich.
Ed Schieffelin was not long for the district that he founded, but it was Gird who had planned to stay and ensure that the riches he had discovered would reach their fullest potential and greatest value. Gird’s friendship with Bidwell was a friendship which Gird’s family was suspicious of for many years, as they questioned Bidwell’s motives in the friendship, worrying that he was really present to enrich himself at Gird’s expense. In the end, this relationship would force Gird out of his spacious Millville home, and away from his mill which he had labored to build with such tenacity, and the mining and milling communities which owed his many talents so much.
Whether or not Bidwell was in fact an unrewarded partner with Gird has been debated up to this day. However, had Bidwell never set foot within a thousand miles of Tombstone, Charleston, or Millville, Richard Gird’s remarkable record of achievement would remain just as it is today, that of a far-sighted thinker, a man of tremendous energy and depth, and a figure who made a truly positive impact on his surroundings, of greater personal and professional significance than any gunslinger or cattle rustler.
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways, worked as consulting editor to Wild West Magazine, and appeared on the Voice of America, among others. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.