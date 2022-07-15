Hello, history fans.
In our last episode we saw Richard Gird, mastermind of Millville and more, labored to bring spring water from the Huachuca's to Tombstone. The Tombstone Epitaph bragged that Tombstone would be one of the best-watered cities on the West Coast. Because of the frontier, Tombstone, Charleston, Tucson and others were considered to be part of the West Coast Business District. Hard to believe now, but true for their day. And now Richard Gird would fight for water rights against claimants of an old Mexican land grant.
The milling operations were an acknowledged success. Charleston was booming and thriving. And yet behind the scenes, Dick Gird had a number of issues to contend with. The Millville site he located gave rise to Charleston, with its intermittent lawlessness. The dam he constructed would be revisited, as he was not the only one with a desire to pool what little water flow the San Pedro offered.
More fundamental than that was the issue of the Mexican land grant upon which he had built his empire. Millville and Charleston, as well as Emery City, Fairbank and Contention City all were situated on a Mexican land grant known as the San Juan de las Boquillas y Nogales grant. It was known at the time that honoring these grants was a legal requirement of the Gadsden Purchase, but few paid it much attention, and the press ridiculed the idea that heirs in Mexico could have any claim on land inside the U.S.
Still, there was a legitimate legal claim to be made by the true owners of the claim, regardless of public sentiment in Tombstone and the Charleston area.
Although Gird was approached about paying for the land he was using for his home and mill, he still took a hard line in the negotiations. He may have calculated that the life of the mining interests that he was running wouldn’t last long enough for the true owners to gain significant ground in American courts, and he was still planning to sell and move to California when conditions were right. It later would take a legal entanglement of a different sort to prompt such a move.
In his response to Tucson attorney J.R. Farrel, Gird wrote, “Your referring to the purchase of land claimed under certain Mexican grants received. In reply I would say that if we purchase an interest in the grounds it must be with the understanding and agreement that they deed to us enough land to cover the ground now occupied and claimed by us under the laws of the United States governing such locations, and a sufficient amount in addition to secure to us the possession of both banks of the San Pedro River which would be nearly as follows - a tract 1 ½ miles long by ½ mile wide containing 480 acres which would include our mill site, and dam, and 320 acres so located as to include the Crystal Spring with a frontage of ½ mile on the San Pedro River which will form its Western boundary and 1 mile deep.
“If the grantees will deed us 480, and 320 acres within said boundaries we will pay them their price of $5 per acre, which however even allowing the validity of their claim, is greatly in excess of its value. If they do not choose to sell on these items you will please consider the negotiations at an end.”
