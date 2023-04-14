Hello History Fans!

This week we see the arrival of John Hill of Hill vs. Herrick fame. Hill represented the second wave of settlers to call the area north of Contention City home. In the 19th century, starting 1 mile north of Contention City, this was the beginning of the area known as St. David, and more commonly, St. Davids’. It ran all the way to where St. David is today, making it a huge area of land.

JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.

