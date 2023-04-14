This week we see the arrival of John Hill of Hill vs. Herrick fame. Hill represented the second wave of settlers to call the area north of Contention City home. In the 19th century, starting 1 mile north of Contention City, this was the beginning of the area known as St. David, and more commonly, St. Davids’. It ran all the way to where St. David is today, making it a huge area of land.
Another early settler, S.B. Curtis, witnessed first-hand the changes that would occur in an otherwise peaceful, meandering stream, just after substantial rains had fallen. “When I come down this side of the river, (the eastern side given he’s testifying in Tombstone) in the neighborhood of eight or nine years ago, the bottom (of the river) that I spoke of was over-flowed with water, at that time there had been a heavy rain and … we were bothered about crossing the river.”
John Hill would arrive after William Drew had passed, but he became very familiar with the home Drew had left behind. Hill, in partnership with friend D.P. Kimble, initially bought out Robert Mason, which placed him just south of the old Drew’s Station site, though he would acquire other properties in the area later.
“I bought that place in the last month of 1881 or the first month of 1882,” as he recalled. The purchase of the Mason Ranch included 160 acres and access to this all important manmade irrigation ditch.
“It is what we call the Union ditch, it was called then the Mason and Cable ditch … I bought a fourth interest of that ditch,” which was sufficient to irrigate his crops, as it had been for his predecessor on the property, Robert Mason.
Hill’s purchase was almost a turnkey operation. “It was fenced with wire fence clean around …when I bought the place we went over the alfalfa and he (Mason) told me there was forty acres on the side next to the house and five acres that the railroad (The New Mexico and Arizona Railroad, commonly referred to as the N.M. & A.) cut off on the other side; the railroad run through it at the time I bought it.”
Regarding the fencing that Hill noted when he purchased the ranch from Robert Mason, the Tombstone Daily Epitaph reported on March 17th, 1881, that “Mr. D.N. Cabie (Cable) and Mr. Robert Mason have fenced their ranches with a wire fence. If the grant men don’t take it from them they have complied with the fence law; others will go and do likewise if they can get an undisputed title … ”
This article may imply that many ranchers on the Boquillas grant had not obtained a secure title to their properties.
Hill’s testimony continued to offer insights into the Drew’s Station area, long after its usefulness as a stage stop had ceased and the Drew family had moved on. William Drew had drawn a map illustrating the area from his ranch and south, to include the other five ranch owners between him and the dam and irrigation ditch: Mason, Davis, Cable, Griffith and Jennings. This map establishes the owners of the ranches in this locale in 1879 and will prove useful in understanding how these ranches changed hands over the years up to the Hill vs. Herrick lawsuit.
Hill elaborated on A.B. Wild’s purchase of the Cable Ranch when he was asked “Did Cable turn possession over to him?” (Wild) Hill replied, “I wasn’t there when he done it, but I have seen the papers that he got for the land.”
Further questioning of John Hill would bring Drew’s Station into focus.
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.
