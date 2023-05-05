Hello History Fans!

Last week we saw John Hill endure attorney Col. Herring’s fusillade of questioning. Herring was representing H.C. Herrick, whom John Hill was suing. We closed last week with Hill still on the stand, and we mercifully conclude his testimony this week. We also learn that Hill and others have organized an informal but effective water control authority, in order to give equal access to the irrigation water that comes from the San Pedro to their ranches via the Union Ditch.

JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.

