Last week we saw John Hill endure attorney Col. Herring’s fusillade of questioning. Herring was representing H.C. Herrick, whom John Hill was suing. We closed last week with Hill still on the stand, and we mercifully conclude his testimony this week. We also learn that Hill and others have organized an informal but effective water control authority, in order to give equal access to the irrigation water that comes from the San Pedro to their ranches via the Union Ditch.
An exasperated Hill responded saying, “All I know (is) my son — Horne is father-in-law to my son, and I heard John (John Hill Jr.) say that he sold it to Clifford for Horne … I loaned Horne the money to buy it” from Mrs. Drew. “Two hundred dollars he gave for it.” (The court reporter spelled “Horne” both with and without an “e.”)
This very famous location on the high Arizona desert, with a history remembered for over a century, was sold for just $200. In today’s collector market a letterhead of J.D. Kinnear, Philpot’s employer, is valued in the thousands, simply because of Kinnear’s connection with Philpot and his shooting death just south of Drew’s Station.
As attorney for H.C. Herrick, Col. Herring offered his own testimony. He wanted to clarify the succession of ownership of related properties along and in the area of the San Pedro. Some of the testimony had been vague and contradictory, owing perhaps to the fact that not all the ranchers up and down the river knew each other well or the precise time when their neighbors had come and gone. So Herring would take the stand sharing his research on the matter.
“I found the original locators to be Robert Mason, W.H. Drew, W.T. Griffith and D.N. Cable. The first conveyance by them is to the Western Milling Company, now the Contention Consolidated Milling Company, conveying an undivided interest of one thirty-fourth in each undivided share of, in and to a certain dam and water ditch, known as the Upper San Pedro ditch. W.T. Griffith conveys to Josiah H. White (owner of the Contention Mine and Mill) a one quarter interest in the same dam and water ditch and White conveys that to the Contention Milling Company. Robert Mason conveys his interest to David P. Kemble and Kemble conveys to John Hill Hoops. Then D.N. Cable conveys his interest in the dam and ditch to A.B. Wild and S.B. Curtis … I find no conveyance of record from Drew.”
Herring continued, “I will offer in evidence record of conveyance, dated (the) 15th of September, 1879, between Robert Mason, W.H. Drew, W.T. Griffith and D.N. Cable to the Western Milling Company, for the consideration of one dollar, and the further consideration that the party of the second part shall or does enlarge the ditch hereinafter described from the head thereof to the mill-site of the said party of the second part: conveyance of an undivided interest of one thirty-fourth of each undivided share of, in and to that certain dam and water ditch … constructed … for the purpose of taking water from the San Pedro river at a point below or near the place known as the old Ruins and about one half mile above the Mill-site of the said party of the second part. It is in Book 2, Deeds Cochise County Transcribed records, Pages 58, 59 and 60 and recorded September 17, 1879.”
Hill was asked, “Does the land of Mr. (Elijah) Clifford embrace part of the 140 acres which you claim in this suit that you have a right to irrigate?”
He replied, “Yes sir, I understand it so — the Drew place.”
Ever in the middle of issues in his area, Hill also served as water master, meaning that he was in charge of turning open check gates so that all got their normal allotment when the water was flowing.
JOHN D.ROSEhas lived inSierra Vistaand its areasince 1966and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website,WyattEarpExplorers.com, and hasbeen featured inArizona Highways.His books can be found atthe SierraVista, Bisbee andBenson Ace Hardware stores,the SanPedro House, the FairbankSchool HouseMuseum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista..Most importantly,he wasonce carrierof the monthas aHerald/Dispatch paperboy inhis younger days.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone