Hello history fans!
In our last episode, we saw the early machinations of a Cochise County feud that soon became national news. Doc Holliday and Morgan Earp publicly berated Ike Clanton, and Ike was none too pleased about it.
Once news of the “deal” came to light, Ike Clanton offered a different version of it in his testimony, one that would portray himself as being unwilling to sell his friends out. His version appears carefully crafted and revised in a way that shows Earp was out to murder the robbers to cover Earp’s own thefts from stage coaches, or “piping away” such proceeds, as Ike put it.
Clanton claimed that Earp was willing to murder Leonard, Head and Crane to keep his own sins a secret, and at the same time, to reveal those forthcoming crimes to, of all people, Ike Clanton. In his account Clanton paints Earp with such a fanciful brush of distortion that Wyatt Earp would have to be one of the most mentally inept men to ever walk across the American West if this were true. The assertion that if Earp were to commit these crimes, he would share such personally damning information with Ike Clanton was certainly flattering to Clanton.
Ike testified, “Wyatt Earp approached me … I met him in the Eagle Brewery Saloon one night and he asked me to take a drink with him, and while they were mixing our drinks, he told me that he wanted a long private talk with me. After we had drank, he stepped out into the middle of the street with me. He then told me he would put me on a scheme to make six thousand dollars. I asked him what it was. He told me he would not tell me unless I would promise to do it, or if I would not promise to do it, not to mention our conversation to anyone else. He then made me promise on my honor as a gentleman not to repeat the conversation if I did not like the proposition. I asked him what it was. He told me it was a legitimate transaction. He then made me promise the second time that I would not mention it any more. He told me that he wanted me to help put up a job to kill Crane, Leonard and Head. He said there was between four and five thousand reward for them, and he said he would make the balance of the six thousand dollars up out of his own pocket. I then asked him why he was anxious to capture these fellows. He said that his business was such that he could not afford to capture them. He would have to kill them or else leave the country. He said he and his brother, Morgan, had piped off to Doc Holliday and William Leonard, the money that was going off on the stage, and he said he could not afford to capture them … for they (were) stopping around the country so damned long that he was afraid some of them would be caught and would squeal on him. I then told him I would see him again before I left town. I never talked to Wyatt Earp any more about it.”
Wyatt Earp recalled this conversation with Ike very differently. He was open about the obvious political advantage that he saw in the capture of Jim Crane, Bill Leonard and Harry Head. “I had an ambition to be Sheriff of this County at the next election, and I thought it would be a great help to me with the people and businessmen if I could capture the men who killed Philpot. There were rewards offered of about $1,200 each for the capture of the robbers. Altogether there was about $3,600 offered for their capture. I thought this sum might tempt Ike Clanton and Frank McLaury to give away Leonard, Head, and Crane, so I went to Ike Clanton, Frank McLaury, and Joe Hill when they came to town. I had an interview with them in the backyard of the Oriental Saloon. I told them what I wanted. I told them I wanted the glory of capturing Leonard, Head, and Crane and if I could do it, it would help me make the race for Sheriff at the next election. I told them if they would put me on the track of Leonard, Head, and Crane, and tell me where those men were hid, I would give them all the reward and would never let anyone know where I got the information.
“Ike Clanton said he would like to see them captured. He said that Leonard claimed a ranch that he claimed, and that if he could get him out of the way, he would have no opposition in regard to that ranch. Clanton said that Leonard, Head, and Crane would make a fight, that they would never be taken alive, and that I must find out if the reward would be paid for the capture of the robbers dead or alive. I then went to Marshall Williams, the agent of Wells, Fargo & Co., in this town and at my request, he telegraphed to the agent, or superintendent, in San Francisco to find out if the reward would be paid for the robbers dead or alive. He received, in June, 1881, a telegram, which he showed me, promising the reward would be paid dead or alive.
“The next day I met Ike Clanton and Joe Hill on Allen Street in front of a little cigar store next to the Alhambra. I told them that the dispatch had come. I went to Marshall Williams and told him I wanted to see the dispatch for a few minutes. He went to look for it and could not find it, but went over to the telegraph office and got a copy of it, and he came back and gave it to me. I went and showed it to Ike Clanton and Joe Hill and returned it to Marshall Williams, and afterwards told Frank McLaury of its contents.
“It was then agreed between us that they were to have all the $3,600 reward, outside of necessary expenses for horse hire in going after them, and that Joe Hill should go to where Leonard, Head, and Crane were hid, over near Yreka, in New Mexico, and lure them in near Frank and Tom McLaury’s ranch near Soldier’s Holes, 30 miles from here, and I would be on hand with a posse and capture them.
“I asked Joe Hill, Ike Clanton, and Frank McLaury what tale they would make them to get them over here. They said they had agreed upon a plan to tell them there would be a paymaster going from Tombstone to Bisbee, to pay off the miners, and they wanted them to come in and take him in. Ike Clanton then sent Joe Hill to bring them in. Before starting, Joe Hill took off his watch and chain and between two and three hundred dollars in money, and gave it to Virgil Earp to keep for him until he got back. He was gone about ten days and returned with the word that he got there a day too late; that Leonard and Harry Head had been killed the day before he got there by horse thieves. I learned afterward that the thieves had been killed subsequently by members of the Clanton and McLaury gang.
“After that, Ike Clanton and Frank McLaury claimed that I had given them away to Marshall Williams and Doc Holliday, and when they came in town, they shunned us, and Morgan, Virgil Earp, Doc Holliday and myself began to hear their threats against us.”
According to Wyatt Earp, Ike Clanton accused him of telling Doc Holliday of the secret deal. This initial discussion would set the stage for the ugly confrontation between the two in the Alhambra weeks later, as Clanton’s fears collided with Holliday’s anger the night before the gunfight.
“Ike Clanton met me at the Alhambra five or six weeks ago and told me I had told Holliday about this transaction, concerning the capture of Head, Leonard, and Crane. I told him I had never told Holliday anything. I told him when Holliday came up from Tucson I would prove it. Ike said that Holliday had told him so. When Holliday came back I asked him if he had said so.”
Clanton’s apprehensions had gotten the best of him. If word had leaked out about the arrangement, it is understandable that Ike would have reason to be concerned for his safety. But Ike’s challenge to Wyatt Earp about informing Holliday of this secret was not easily remedied.
How could Wyatt Earp allay Ike’s fear without furnishing Holliday with the very knowledge that Ike did not want him to have? Adding to Ike’s fear was Holliday’s poor temperament. And a separate matter also compounded an already tense situation. According to the Earps, the Clantons and McLaurys were angered over their participation in the arrest of Frank Stilwell and Pete Spence.
“About a month or more ago, Morgan Earp and myself assisted to arrest Stilwell and Spence on the charge of robbing the Bisbee stage. The McLaurys and Clantons were always friendly with Spence and Stilwell, and they laid the whole blame of their arrest on us, though the fact is, we only went as a sheriff’s posse. After we got in town with Spence and Stilwell, Ike Clanton and Frank McLaury came in.”
But according to Fred Dodge, who was also with this posse, he and Wyatt Earp both played a larger role in this arrest than Wyatt stated at the Spicer Hearing. In referring to other key members of the posse, Dodge wrote, “Neither (Billy) Breakenridge nor (David) Neagle had any thing to do with it whatever. Both of them had quit the posse and gone on ahead into town some little time before we got into Bisbee.”