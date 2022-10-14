Hello again History Fans!
In our last episode we saw the Earps travel to Bisbee in search of the robbers of the Sandy Bob Stage line. But this routine law enforcement work would have huge significance. Whether the Earps knew it or not, they had entered a feud that they were only beginning to understand their role in. Fred Dodge was friendly with the Earps, he rode with them and recalled these dramatic events.
Dodge elaborated on the discovery of circumstantial evidence that convinced them to arrest Stilwell and Spence. “Wyatt and I were both off from our horses when we found the bootheel while we were trailing the robbers in the Mule mountains. When we got to Bisbee we were satisfied as to the man who had done the job and Wyatt went to question the shoemaker and I slipped down where Frank Stilwell and Pete Spence hung out. There I found that Frank Stilwell had one new boot heel. Wyatt found out from the shoemaker that he had put a new heel on Frank Stilwell’s boot. We arrested Frank Stilwell and Pete Spence.” After making the arrest, Dodge added, “On our way in to Tombstone Stilwell and Spence both swore they would get Wyatt, Morg, and myself for this arrest.”
Wyatt recalled the fallout when word of the arrest reached Tombstone. “Frank McLaury took Morgan Earp into the street in front of the Alhambra, where John Ringo, Ike Clanton, and the two Hicks boys were also standing. Frank McLaury commenced to abuse Morgan Earp for going after Spence and Stilwell. Frank McLaury said he would never speak to Spence again for being arrested by us.
“He said to Morgan, ‘If you ever come after me, you will never take me.’ Morgan replied that if he ever had occasion to go after him, he would arrest him. Frank McLaury then said to Morgan Earp, ‘I have threatened you boys’ lives, and a few days later I had taken it back, but since this arrest, it now goes.’ Morgan made no reply and walked off.
“Before this and after this, Marshall Williams, Farmer Daly, Ed Barnes, Old Man Urrides, Charley Smith and three or four others had told us at different times of threats to kill us, by Ike Clanton, Frank McLaury, Tom McLaury, Joe Hill, and John Ringo. I knew all these men were desperate and dangerous men, that they were connected with outlaws, cattle thieves, robbers and murderers. I knew of the McLaurys stealing six government mules, and also cattle, and when the owners went after them finding his stock on the McLaury’s ranch…and I naturally kept my eyes open and did not intend that any of the gang should get the drop on me if I could help it.”
The secret deal relating to the Benson stage robbers was at the heart of the trouble between Ike Clanton, Wyatt and Doc Holliday. And for Frank McLaury, the arrest of Stilwell and Spence was at the center of his trouble with the Earps. It has been stated that “The McLaury family would later maintain that at least one brother wanted to testify on behalf of Frank Stilwell.” The confrontation between Clanton and Holliday would only add to the bitterness between the parties.
Wyatt Earp stated, “On the night of the 25th of October, Holliday met Ike Clanton in the Alhambra Saloon and asked him about it [the deal]. Clanton denied it. They quarreled for three or four minutes. Holliday told Clanton he was a damned liar, if he said so. I was sitting eating lunch at the lunch counter. Morgan Earp was standing at the Alhambra bar talking with the bartender. I called him over to where I was sitting, knowing that he was an officer and told him that Holliday and Clanton were quarreling in the lunch room and for him to go in and stop it. He climbed over the lunch room counter from the Alhambra bar and went into the room, took Holliday by the arm and led him into the street. Ike Clanton in a few seconds followed them out. I got through eating and walked out of the bar. As I stopped at the door of the bar, they were still quarreling.”
As Ike would later tell the Coroner’s Inquest, “The night before the shooting I went into the Occidental Lunch Room for a lunch, and while there, Doc Holliday came in and commenced abusing me. He had his hand on his pistol and called me a son-of-a-bitch, and told me to get my gun out…I looked around and I seen Morg Earp sitting at the bar, behind me, with his hand on his gun. Doc Holliday kept on abusing me. I then went through the door.” Ike was now out on Allen Street and not alone. He added, “Virg Earp, Wyatt, and Morg were all out there.”
Wyatt recalled the incident. “Just then Virgil Earp came up, I think out of the Occidental, and told them, Holliday and Clanton, if they didn’t stop the quarreling he would have to arrest them. They all separated at that time, Morgan Earp going down the street to the Oriental Saloon, Ike going across the street to the Grand Hotel. I walked in the Eagle Brewery where I had a faro game which I had not closed. I stayed in there for a few minutes and walked out to the street and there I met Ike Clanton. He asked me if I would take a walk with him, that he wanted to talk to me. I told him I would if he did not go too far, as I was waiting for my game in the Brewery to close, and I would have to take care of the money. We walked about halfway down the brewery building, going down Fifth Street and stopped. “He told me when Holliday approached him in the Alhambra that he wasn’t fixed just right. He said that in the morning he would have man-for-man, that this fighting talk had been going on for a long time, and he guessed it was about time to fetch it to a close. I told him I would not fight no one if I could get away from it, because there was no money in it. He walked off and left me saying, ‘I will be ready for you in the morning.’”
This could have been the end of the conversation at that point, but Ike changed course. Perhaps he felt Earp had not taken him seriously. Wyatt Earp added, “I walked over to the Oriental. He [Ike] followed me in and took a drink, having his six-shooter in plain sight. He says, ‘You must not think I won’t be after you all in the morning.’ He said he would like to make a fight with Holliday now. I told him Holliday did not want to fight, but only to satisfy him that this talk had not been made,” referring to the secret deal.
But if Doc Holliday’s only point to be made while confronting Ike was that there had been no discussion of the secret deal, then he allowed his temper to go far afield from this objective, only provoking Clanton’s anger and fears. Earp continued, “About that time the man that is dealing my game closed it and brought the money to me. I locked it in the safe and started home. I met Holliday on the street between the Oriental and Alhambra. Myself and Holliday walked down Allen Street, he going to his room, and I to my house, going to bed.”
Clanton had just been publicly humiliated by Holliday. Had he left town immediately afterward, the key escalation that contributed to the fight could have been lost. But he didn’t. Instead, he went gambling, and joined a card game that has intrigued historians ever since. Clanton would now play cards with some of the key participants in the coming drama.
Both Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday lived on the south side of Fremont Street. Wyatt had a home near the corner of 1st and next door to Virgil’s house. Holliday lived close to the corner of 3rd Street, as he had a room at Fly’s boarding house. As Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday walked towards their quarters for a night’s rest, Ike headed for the Occidental Saloon. “A half hour after that [after their quarrel in the Alhambra], I presume, I came back to the next saloon on the west, called the Occidental. I sat down in the saloon and played poker all night, until daylight. Tom Corrigan was tending bar there in that saloon. Virgil Earp and Tom McLaury and another gentleman, I don’t know his name, and Johnny Behan were playing the game.”
Clanton’s testimony left an intriguing question raised but unanswered. Including himself, Clanton identifies four gamblers by name. Referring to the fifth gambler, he simply said that he didn’t “know his name.”