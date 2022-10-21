History Fans, we have a crisis building in Tombstone, October 25th, 1881! Having been publicly berated with words that wouldn’t look good in print, Ike Clanton rails against those who insulted him, but then oddly enough, plays poker the rest of the night with Virgil Earp, Sheriff John Behan, and Tom McLaury. And in part due to Ike’s threats, Tom McLaury would not live to see the next evening.

A TALE OF TWO IKES: IKE CLANTON AND IKE ISAACS

JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.

