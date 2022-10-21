History Fans, we have a crisis building in Tombstone, October 25th, 1881! Having been publicly berated with words that wouldn’t look good in print, Ike Clanton rails against those who insulted him, but then oddly enough, plays poker the rest of the night with Virgil Earp, Sheriff John Behan, and Tom McLaury. And in part due to Ike’s threats, Tom McLaury would not live to see the next evening.
A TALE OF TWO IKES: IKE CLANTON AND IKE ISAACS
Ike Isaacs came to Tombstone from Virginia City, Nevada, as did many others seeking out the next boom town. At V.C. he was active as a gambler and a firefighter (He served as Chief Engineer of the firefighters who would later attempt to save Billy Le Van’s most important Tombstone property), and his penchant for politics motivated him to keep track of races for offices in both places, in his personal scrapbook.
He preserved a Virginia City election handbill that advertised Richard Rule as running for office before relocating and becoming a known name in Tombstone. Under the colorful headline of “Republican Rioting,” the Tombstone Weekly Epitaph told its readers on October 7th, 1882 that “Keno Ike, chairman of the committee announced that it would require $3,000 to run the county campaign…”
Ike Isaacs appears further in Tombstone’s press, promoting his gambling business. On July 13th, 1881, the Tombstone Daily Nugget reported, “The keno game has been removed from the Bank Exchange to the Occidental Saloon, next door to Wells, Fargo…Ike Isaacs, who has been connected with Messrs. Orendorff & McGee, will run the game. Any one who knows Ike, will know that the game will be run on the square.” In his work as a professional gambler Ike made the acquaintance of Billy Allen’s younger brother, Lewis. On January 9th 1882, he received a signed receipt from Lewis Kissinger (aka Le Van) for rent due at the Occidental. “Received Tombstone Jan 9/82 of Isaacs & Colby Fifty dollars balance due for rent from Jan 1st to Feb 1st 82 for Keno Room in back of Occidental Saloon.”
Ike had rented the back room at the Occidental for his game, which was his mainstay. One of the broadsides that he had printed to promote his game at differing Tombstone saloons said “IKE” and the other referred to “Isaacs & Co.” The role of Web Colby (referred to in the receipt from Lewis Kissinger as “Colby” of “Isaacs & Colby”) may have been that of a quiet partner, as Ike was clearly the public face in the saloons, dealing with patrons on a regular basis. When the Nugget announced Ike’s move to the Occidental, no mention was made of Colby, and it reported that Ike would be running the game.
An amusing anecdote followed the next year in the April 10, 1882 Tombstone Daily Epitaph: “If the gentleman who broke into the cabinet in Ike’s keno room will come around this evening he will be presented with two more Chinese dice and have the set complete, as he is known.” These articles show that Ike was running a regular business out of the Occidental from July 1881, at least through January 1882. Given his status as a professional gambler, it is reasonable that he would have been there consistently, including through the time of the O.K. Corral gunfight.
Although Ike Isaacs had chosen to preserve that particular receipt in his scrapbook, it was but one of many that he would have received. On May 14th, 1882, the Epitaph noted that he was still running his game at the Occidental. “Ike Isaacs’ keno rooms, in the rear of the Occidental Saloon, is one of the quietest and coziest places in town to while away an hour or two. Not to speak of the numbers who drop in frequently to indulge in a quiet game and admire Ike’s elegant picture gallery, [and] there is always a large crowd who go to take a chance in the big pool that is given away on Saturday and Sunday evenings.”
Ike Isaacs also placed an Oriental business card with Wyatt Earp’s name into his scrapbook. (Earp’s name is misspelled on this card.) And the historical record shows a further tie-in to the Earps. Ike Isaacs was present in the Campbell & Hatch Saloon on the evening of March 18th, 1882, when an assassin’s bullet took the life of Morgan Earp. Ike testified at the coroner’s inquest into the incident, and was standing near the wood stove near George Berry, who also was struck, giving him an uncomfortable, but not fatal, flesh wound. On Tuesday evening, October 25th, 1881, and through the night until dawn of Wednesday the 26th, the same room that Ike used for his Keno game would also play host to one of the most famous poker games in the history of the American West. Ike Clanton estimated that his row with Holliday occurred at 1:00 a.m. and that he joined the game already in progress at the Occidental a half hour later. Sharing his rented room with these all night poker players would offer Isaacs some late week-night business after some of his Keno games had concluded. The November 24th, 1881 Tombstone Daily Epitaph noted, “The keno game in the Occidental saloon gives away…$2.50 at 9 o’clock every night.”
Although there is no way to prove with certainty that Ike Isaacs was the fifth gambler, the Occidental Saloon receipt contained within the Isaacs scrapbook along with the other research above, offers for the first time in over 130 years a tantalizing possibility. Ike leased the back room of the Occidental and was active in running his Keno games. It is reasonable that Ike would be involved in the gambling that would take place in the room that he leased. If he were involved with his room when it was being used then he would have been the fifth gambler.
THE ALL NIGHT POKER GAME CONCLUDES
It was a fateful sunrise that illuminated the streets of Tombstone on October 26th, 1881. As the daylight reached into the back room of the Occidental, two key players in that game and the drama to come decided to leave. If the game had at all helped Ike diminish his anger, it was soon reignited, now focused at Virgil Earp. Ike lamented that “When the poker game broke up in the morning at daylight, I saw Virgil take his six-shooter out of his lap and stick it in his pants. I got up and followed him out of doors on the sidewalk. He was going down Allen Street towards the Cosmopolitan Hotel. I walked up to him and told him in regard to…playing poker with a six-shooter in his lap, that I thought he stood in with those parties that tried to murder me the night before. I told him if that was so, that I was in town. He said he was going to bed. I went back and passed my chips into the poker game and had no more talk with Virgil that morning.”
Virgil Earp offered a different recollection of their conversation as the poker game concluded. “On the morning of the 26th, somewhere about six or seven o’clock, I started to go home, and Ike Clanton stopped me and wanted to know if I would carry a message from him to Doc Holliday. I asked him what it was. He said, ‘the damned son of a bitch has got to fight.’ I said, ‘Ike, I am an officer and I don’t want to hear you talking that way at all. I am going down home now, to go to bed, I don’t want you to raise any disturbance while I am in bed.’”
Virgil’s refusal to deliver his threat to Holliday prompted Ike to expand the threat to him as well. “I started to go home,” Virgil continued, “and when I got ten feet from him he said, ‘You won’t carry the message?’ I said, ‘No, of course I won’t.’ I made four or five steps more. He said, ‘You may have to fight before you know it’…I made no reply to him and went home and went to bed. I don’t know how long I had been in bed. It must have been between 9 and 10 o’clock when one of the policeman [sic] came and told me to get up, as there was liable to be hell.”
Clanton expanded his war from Holliday to now include the Earps. Had he focused his anger at Holliday alone, the matter may arguably have remained between them. But bringing the Earps in caused a wider disruption which would ultimately drag the McLaury brothers as well as Billy Clanton into the matter. Still, Virgil was dismissive of Ike, and appeared to be more interested in getting to sleep than worrying about Clanton’s threats. With Virgil off the streets, Clanton was free to pursue a war of words with anyone who would listen. As word spread of his tirade, concerns and speculation were growing that real trouble might result.
COUNTDOWN TO A TRAGEDY
Saloon keeper Julius Kelly got an earful of Clanton’s evolving rants. Kelly recalled that he saw Clanton on the street and in his saloon “between nine and 11 o’clock in the forenoon. He had what I supposed to be a Winchester rifle; nothing more that I saw…I was tending bar on the morning of 26th October when Ike Clanton and Joe Stump came in and called for drinks. At the time I was waiting upon other customers when I heard Ike Clanton telling Joe Stump of some trouble he had the previous night. I asked Clanton what trouble he had been having. He stated that the Earp crowd and Doc Holliday had insulted him the night before when he was not heeled; that he had now heeled himself, and that they had to fight on sight.” Kelly knew enough of the Earps and Holliday to offer Ike some advice. “I cautioned him against having any trouble as I believed the other side would also fight if it came to that point…”
But Julius Kelly was by no means the only saloonkeeper who would hear from Clanton that day. He also made his way to Hafford’s saloon. The Earps were known to visit Hafford’s as well, and Wyatt would patronize it that same day, but as fate would have it, their paths did not cross at Hafford’s. As Hafford later recalled, “I know Isaac Clanton, I saw him on the day of the shooting at my house, on the corner of Fourth and Allen streets in Tombstone at my saloon, on the 26th day of October, 1881. He had a rifle in his hand…Isaac Clanton said that Holliday and the Earps had insulted him the night before.” Hafford added, “he was unarmed at the time [of the argument]. [He] said he was looking for Holliday or the Earps, [and] that they had agreed to meet him before 12 o’clock. He said, ‘It is five minutes past 12 now,’ pulling out his watch. I said, ‘it is 10 minutes past,’ looking at the clock, ‘and you had better go home. There will be nothing of it.’ In two or three minutes he went out, and that is the last I saw of him until the coroner’s inquest.”