Hello History Fans!
In our last episode, Jerry Barton broke out of jail and was soon recaptured, as suspicions grew of his possible guilt in unsolved murders in the Charleston area. This week we'll see Barton's name mentioned along with another local death.
Not even one year later, Barton’s name would surface again in connection with an unresolved death. William Somers died as a result of what were thought to be benign causes, possibly injuries from an accidental fall. But a number of Charleston residents contacted the Epitaph in Tombstone with their suspicions that Somers might have been a victim of foul play. The location of his body and money missing from his person when his pockets were searched only added to the intrigue.
“I was told that Somers had been settled with, and that Mr. Eccleston, (possibly Robert Eccleson, a Tombstone Merchant, or James Y. Eccleson, who worked at the Safford Hudson bank and heard the gunfire from the Gunfight near the O.K. Corral.) had paid him $125 in currency,” as S.W. Starrh testified. “I went down to where the body lay and watched it until the arrival of Justice Brown, who searched the pockets and found two knives, a piece of tobacco, a small piece of buckskin and four ten cent pieces.”
The $125 had already been separated from his remains. Somers had spent his last evening drinking in of all places, Jerry Barton’s Saloon, which only added to the suspicions that abounded locally. James Murray was with him there that evening, having had several drinks together. He noted that he didn’t see Somers spend any of the $125 while he was with him at Barton’s, but he also acknowledged that he was not present the entire time that Somers was.
“I left Barton’s saloon before Somers; he was there when I left … When I left the saloon I went straight to the corral and went to bed. I was pretty full myself (drunk or close to it).”
Barton testified about the time he spent with Somers in the last minutes of his life. “I know, or did know, William Somers. Saw him last about half past 9 o’clock, about ten yards from my house. He hallooed at me and asked when the train was coming. I recognized him and told him to come around the pond that was between us, and go home. I brought him around the pond and started on the trail towards the bridge.
“After I had got him straightened on the trail I went home — a very short distance from where I left him. I next saw him where his body lay, when the inquest held by Justice Brown was being held. Where I last saw him alive was on the east side of the San Pedro River, opposite Charleston … he was going down the trail leading from my house down towards the bridge. I judged from his condition that he had been drinking and was what is called full. He had been in my saloon during the evening and spent two or three dollars.”
Regarding the key point of the missing money, Barton added, “Did not know, of my own knowledge, that he had been paid off at the time he was there. I watched him going down the trail until he got down off the bank nex(t) to the river, then I went home. This trail is on this side of the place where he was found in a dry-wash that comes in just above the bridge.”