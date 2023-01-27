Hello History Fans!

In our last episode, Jerry Barton broke out of jail and was soon recaptured, as suspicions grew of his possible guilt in unsolved murders in the Charleston area. This week we'll see Barton's name mentioned along with another local death.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?