In our last episode champion neck breaker Jerry Barton, a saloon keeping brawler and constable at Charleston, had contact with William Somers not long before he died. Coincidence? You decide.
As the following day began, James Murray would learn the fate of his drinking companion from the previous evening.
“Next morning we got up, and as we were about half way to the bridge and the first house on the right of the bridge a lady hailed us, and said there was a man dying in the gulch, under a steep bank, and asked us to go and (t)ell somebody. I went down to within four or five feet of him, and thought he was dead … ”
If Somers had walked off into the night as Barton had described, then one set of foot tracks, those of Somers, would have been found. This set of foot tracks would have constituted the route of his final steps before accidentally falling to his death. But S.W. Starrh and others soon noticed an anomaly.
“ … I got upon the bank with Phin Clanton, N. Price and Geo. Williams. We found tracks leading up to the edge of the bank, the last being one or two feet from the edge. There were also tracks leading away from the edge of the bank,” recalled Starrh.
Starrh also noted that, “These tracks were of different sizes. I remarked at the time I saw these tracks that it looked as if something was wrong. We followed the tracks back from the bank about fifteen yards when a third track came in. The tracks followed up a little swale about seventy-five yards from where the man lay, when we lost them. Where the body lay in the wash there were two tracks that crossed a cave of the bank, that went up to within a few feet of the body. One of these could be traced away; the other could not.”
The coroner’s jury ruled that Somers died from a “rupture of the right lobe of the liver, causing internal hemorrhage; and also that the eight rib of the right side was fractured, said injuries being inflicted with criminal intent by some person unknown.”
The Epitaph was quick to endorse the findings, and added that the coroner’s jury had good “grounds for the verdict that the death was caused by foul means, but unfortunately for the cause of justice the criminal so skillfully covered up his tracks that no clew (clue) could be found as to the perpetrator, and the chances are that it will always remain a mystery and add one more to the already long list of unfathomed murders in Cochise county.”
Whether or not Barton killed Somers, or 12 other men for that matter, remains a mystery, but his notoriety stood firm at least 24 years later: A visitor to the Charleston area in 1905 referred to it as “the deserted city of Charleston, south of Fairbank … the crumbling adobe walls, still standing as a reminder of the departed glory of the ‘Queen of the San Pedro Valley,’ which flourished in the early ‘80s in the days when Jerry Barton did the artistic act with everything from his fist to his pump gun.”
On July 2, 1916, the Tombstone Weekly Epitaph made mention of Charleston’s former formidable saloon keeping brawler.
“Jerry Barton, the hero of many a shooting and cutting scrape in Cochise county, is one of the leading republican citizens of Prescott ... Jerry is as firm in his republicanism as he is in physical structure. He has made a bet that Harrison will be elected or else he will saw ten cords of wood on the plaza.”
Ironic that by 1916 Barton was being referred to as a “hero.”