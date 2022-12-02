Hello History Fans!
Unlike last weeks episode with Judge Jim Burnett pursuing his own ill-gotten gains, Charleston now learns of a crime of which Justice Jim was not party to.
In between grubstaking miners and avoiding bookkeeping duties as justice of the peace for Charleston, Jim Burnett found some time to apprehend criminals other than himself. It was noticed that there appeared to be a problem at the mills as to the quantity of silver that was being counted after refining. The silver reaches the refining and smelting rooms at a stamp mill as the process nears completion, and the possibility of theft is an issue. Mr. Bartlett of the Tombstone Milling and Mining Company suspected that a “leak,” aka theft, was taking place.
“For some time back Mr. Bartlett, in charge of the Tombstone Milling and Mining companies mills, at Charleston, had suspected there was a leak somewhere connected with the melting and assay rooms and himself and Mr. Nelson, the melter, set themselves at work to ferret out the guilty persons. There was a man by the name of Gage (not E.B.Gage, the superintendent of the Grand Central Mine in Tombstone), who worked in those departments, upon whom their suspicions naturally fell, and they scrutinized his actions until they became satisfied they were correct, when they went before Justice Burnett and swore out a search warrant against Gage and one Dabovich, also an employee about the mill. Gage owned a cabin in which himself and Dabovich roomed together. OWING TO THE ABSENCE OF DEPUTY SHERIFF BELL IN SONORA, Judge Burnett swore Messrs. Bartlett and Nelson in as special officers to serve the warrant and make the arrests. They proceeded to the cabin and made a search, finding several ounces of crude bullion, slags and scraps. Upon this they arrested Gage and Dabovich and took them before Judge Burnett, who, upon the production of the evidence, imposed a fine of $100 each, or 100 days in the county jail.”
It might have been of note that unlike Dabovich who took the jail time, Gage produced the $100.
“Gage paid his fine and Dabovich elected to go to jail.” After the release of Gage, some suspicious behavior on his part lead to a second search warrant and search of his cabin by Bartlett and Nelson. This time their search was more invasive and to much greater effect, as they “went to Gage’s cabin and dug in the floor, and found a box containing 100 pounds of bullion scraps, and slag that accumulates in melting, which are estimated to be worth $1,000. Upon this, Mr. Nelson arrested Gage, who was committed to the county jail to await the action of the Grand Jury. To Messrs. Bartlett and Nelson belongs all the honor of ferreting out this robbery and the arrest of the criminals.”
While Gage and Dabovich were being arrested in one part of Charleston, a shooting took place the same day in another part of town. The owner of the Italian Restaurant didn’t appreciate the way a visitor at his place of business spoke to him, acquired his shotgun, and commenced to open fire, in the restaurant. Both were bad shots.
“There was another crime committed in Charleston yesterday afternoon. It is reported that a man by the name of John Jeffords went into an Italian restaurant, and while there had some words with the proprietor, who went into a back room and got a double barreled shot gun and came back and shot at Jeffords’ head, the charge barely grazing his temple, doing no serious damage.”
Not willing to be complacent while being shot at by the restaurateur, Jeffords reached for his gun.
“Jeffords then fired five shots from his revolver at the Italian, none of which took effect.” Jeffords alone was arrested, perhaps learning to be more careful when speaking to restaurant owners in Charleston.
Burnett would soon be involved in yet another controversy, this one relating to stolen cattle he used in his butcher shop in Charleston. Burnett made an attempt at damage control, showing the staff at the Citizen his receipt for the cattle in question, which were stolen from the Empire Ranch.
But the Citizen knew more of the story than Burnett could have known that they did, and they were unconvinced.
“We are in receipt of a copy of the bill of sale given to James C. Burnett, the Charleston butcher, by the thief who stole the cattle from the Empire, Sanford’s and Dillon’s ranches. The document describes the cattle by the several brands which are well known in the southern part of the Territory. The thirteen head of stolen cattle were sold to Burnett for $130 and good judges place their value at $260 at least. We are also reliably informed that Burnett killed three of the cattle after he knew positively that they had been stolen. With such facts to confront him, the Charleston Justice is likely to himself obtain a taste of the article he has been accustomed to dispense with lavish hand.”