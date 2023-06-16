Hello History Fans!

In our last episode we saw the pioneering Drew family move from one bad neighborhood to a worse one. Now the court will hear from a witness who had worked early on as a cowboy along the San Pedro.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?