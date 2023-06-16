Hello History Fans!
In our last episode we saw the pioneering Drew family move from one bad neighborhood to a worse one. Now the court will hear from a witness who had worked early on as a cowboy along the San Pedro.
Henry P. Schultz arrived in Tombstone early on, in 1878, possibly May 28. He was asked what he was doing in the Boston Mill area in 1879. In differing areas of his testimony he replied “Following some cattle for Mr. Bowers” and coming back to the same issue in latter testimony had added that he was “ … working some cattle there for Mr. Bauers.” (Both spellings of this name, Bowers and Bauers, are used in the court records.) It is possible that the Bauer that Schultz worked for running cattle is Appolinar Bauer, a Tombstone butcher who had supplied some of the needed provisions to Richard Gird at Signal A.T. for the expedition that led in part to the creation of the Tombstone District. Bauer would be among the many who would later follow Gird to Tombstone, running a butcher shop, as well as testifying at the Spicer Hearing, which was held in the wake of the Gunfight near the O.K. Corral.
Schultz remembered, as did many others, the D.T. Smith Ranch, and that he was a freighter during his lifetime. He recalled that in 1878, “I was working a short time in the mines here and one thing and another; after that I was butchering a little while … different occupations … no particular thing. There wasn’t a great deal going on in the country at that time and I did whatever I could get to do.”
While working cattle for Bauers, Schultz took note of the location of ranch sites up and down the river. He explained the proximity between a rancher involved in the suit and the Boston Mill. “ … where I was stopping is right at the point of the hill and the road goes over to the Noyes place. The mill was right close by … or, I was stopping right close to where the mill is now … I worked for Bauer’s with the cattle for three months; I held them right down here for a month and then held them there for about two months … At Watervale.”
“Up this side (east side) of the river on the road?”
“Yes sir,” Schultz replied.
Schultz recalled Daniel Cable, and was asked if he knew a man named Drew. “Yes sir, Drew was living there when I came.” He also remembered Fred Bruener (Court records show Bruener and also Breuner as spellings), and that he lived near the Cable ranch.
He added that since his early arrival in the area, “The river has been settled up since.” When asked how far John Hill lived in 1889 from the other settlers mentioned he told the court “Not a great ways … Right in that vicinity.”
Another witness not only knew the locations of Mason and Drew, but he also knew Mason and Drew personally. Robert H. Upton arrived in the fall of 1878. William Drew had already settled on the Drew’s Station site, beginning his improvements immediately after arriving on April 10, 1878.
“I came down by the way of Prescott and Tucson and from Tucson here … Bob Mason and me came here. When I got to Tucson, Parcels and White were there and they introduced me to Bob Mason and so I came out with Mason.”
He added that Mason settled on the location “Where Mr. John Hill lives now.” (Mason was already settled on his ranch in 1877, and was likely in Tucson on business when Robert Upton met him, and then journeyed with him to the San Pedro.)
His testimony named the ranches that were visited when coming south from the area where Benson was later built, although he mistakenly recalled Benson as having been there in 1878, a common mistake made by many who had gotten used to a location that was once new, but by now routine.
“The first party after we left old Man Merrill’s I think was Drew.” He stated that the next place was Mason’s, and further south of that was “Cable or Breuner or some such name as that … I think there were four” places in the area at that time. Early on he would also venture further south along the river, where he noticed that “Gird was preparing to build a mill there at the time.”
He was asked how much land did each settler claim that he had just mentioned.
“I don’t know how much either one of them claimed excepting Drew. I was acquainted with Drew in the northern part of the Territory (possibly Signal A.T.) and I think he said he had a hundred and sixty acres, and Mason I think he told me, he had a hundred and sixty … they had a ditch started out. I think one of the parties was up the river … I think his name was Cable or some such name as that and he had come down, and I think Mr. Noyes was working for Mason, and I think he went up with one of the parties to fix the ditch … I think they were (adjoining), they all appeared to be connected right along.”