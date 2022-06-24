Hello history fans! In our last episode we saw Millville open the Corbin brothers mill, which could only add to Charleston's boom. Despite the town's rough reputation that it's known for today, locals held fund raisers for a school.
A ball was held in Charleston for the purpose of raising funds for furnishing their school house. Serving on the committee of invitation was J.B. Ayers, among others. “We have a school house built, costing $524.15, of which $414 were collected by private subscription and the balance was paid by J.W. Stewart, who was the moving spirit in the matter, and by whose energy a neat house of California lumber has been erected which would be a credit to any place. The school opened on the 11th with 15 scholars and to-day has 21.”
By early 1882, the school at Charleston was considered a success, so much so that its headmaster was given a substantial raise. “The public school in Charleston is being taught this year by Prefessor (sic) Patch, formerly of Tombstone Academy. After a session of four months the teacher’s salary was raised from $90 to $150, as an appreciation of his successful efforts. The school is in splendid training order, and the salary, although the highest given in Cochise county, is doubtless the best investment that could be made in such a town as Charleston. A life-long service in the school-room and a thorough knowledge of western and mountain population, has given Mr. Patch great advantage in his work.”
Patch seemed to have his way with the trustees of the school, or in today’s terms his governing school board. He not only received from them a substantial raise making him the highest paid teacher in Cochise County, but he also convinced them to add a winter vacation, giving him more time off, thus reducing operating costs so as to help pay for his dramatic raise. “The school trustees, apprehensive that a deficiency might occur in the school fund to render the term less than ten months, have agreed with the teacher upon a winter vacation.”
As Patch was garnering such support and financial gains, he readied himself for a trip back East to find a boarding school for his children, who were growing up without benefit of their mother. It is interesting to note that after moving from Tombstone to Charleston, Patch’s children would not be among those schooling in Charleston.
Let the good times roll
Business was booming in Charleston as well as Tombstone, and even along the road between the two communities. “The mines along the Charleston road between Charleston and this city, are just now attracting a great deal of attention among capitalists visiting this section looking after mining property. Several of them made a trip over the different claims yesterday, and are very much impressed with the prospects. If the boys don’t drive them away with too high prices, we look for sales in that direction before many days.”
Progress in Charleston meant that J.D. Kinnear, a dominant figure in early Tombstone stagecoach travel, would open his own line. Stages left the corner of Allen Street and Fourth Street, in front of Hafford’s Saloon, daily at 3 p.m. Their destinations included not only Charleston, but Camp Huachuca as well. Charleston would benefit from mining ventures springing near the Charleston to Tombstone roadway, aka the Charleston road. “Considerable excitement is now being made among the mines on (t)he Charleston road, from the Merrimac down toward the old Bronkow (Brunckow). We look for some important sales in that locality within a few days.”
