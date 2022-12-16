Hello History Fans! Consummate diarist George Parsons sees tensions rise as the Earps and Cowboys continue to clash. And he inadvertently scares passengers on a stage coach as the entire area remains on edge.
Following The Gunfight near the O.K. Corral on October 26th, 1881, Parsons recorded rising tensions in Tombstone between the Earp and cowboy factions that would spill over into Charleston.
January 17th, 1882. “…Much blood in the air this afternoon. Ringo and Doc Holliday came nearly having it with pistols and Ben Maynard and [Lou] Rickabaugh later tried to kick each other’s lungs out. Bad time expected with the cowboy leader and D H [Doc Holliday]. I passed both not knowing blood was up. One with hand in breast pocket and the other probably ready. Earps just beyond. Crowded street and looked like another battle. Police vigilant for once and both disarmed.”
Wednesday, January 25th, 1882. “Dark, dismal day. Bad doings. Was routed out of bed night before last to help get a horse for posse which left about four a.m. for Charleston to rearrest [Johnny] Ringo. Jack headed them and they had quite an experience but no shooting. The Earps are out too on U.S. business and lively times are anticipated…Our salvation I think is near at hand.”
February 4th, 1882. “Off fairly early and had to walk and pull horse over the mountains seven miles to the mesa before I dared mount him on account of his sore back. Then walked and jogged him slowly, reaching home about five P.M. Within a few miles of Charleston, in a deep wash, I rather scared the Bisbee Stage. Lonely place and I looked like a bad man with my outfit. Other side of Charleston I met Milton taking Peabody for a ride, as I rather expected he would be doing this afternoon. People suspicious on roads. Every stranger I met mounted was cause for me to remove gauntlet [glove] so I could handle pistol freely.”
On March 30th, 1882, Parsons noted that he was planning a trip to the Huachucas and then onto Sonora, Mexico the next day, but due to safety concerns, he chose not to go through Charleston as he normally would have. “…I leave for Huachucas and Sonora tomorrow. Being advised to avoid open country and roads, we will take trails and go heavily armed.”
March 31st he wrote “Got away shortly before 10’o’clock…We did not go through Charleston but via Lewis Spring, five miles below…”
During the week prior, tensions were running high, and news of Wyatt Earp’s Vendetta soon made its way again into the pages of Parsons’ journal. One day after Wyatt Earp gunned down Curly Bill Brocius, Parsons made note.
March 25th, 1882. “A very disagreeable day indeed. Tip [Dan Tipton-Earp supporter] and Smith [Charlie Smith-Earp supporter] discharged this a.m. [they were arrested and released by Sheriff Behan in efforts to slow the Earp posse’s movements] …I got strictly private news though later that ‘Curly Bill’ has been killed at last - by the Earp party and none of the latter hurt. Sheriff Behan has turned all of the cowboys loose against the Earps and with this lawless element is trying to do his worst. I am heartily glad at this repulse and hope the killing is not stopped with the cut-throat named. Feeling is growing here against the ring, Sheriff, etc.; and it would not surprise me to know of a necktie party some fine morning. Things seem to be coming to this pass. ‘Then let it come the time is ripe and rotten ripe for change.’”
After John Clum sold the Tombstone Epitaph, it was no longer a Republican newspaper, as he sold out to Democrats led by Sam Purdy. Under Clum the Epitaph had taken a strong law and order stand, generally supporting the Earps while challenging the cowboy group. Under the new owners, the Epitaph was now openly critical of the Earps. Writing from Charleston, one resident preferred the friendlier stance toward the cowboys. “It seemed that the Epitaph, under former management, was published purposely to say hard words against men who have resided among us for three years, and whom we have found to be honorable, high-minded men in business. There are different classes of cowboys. The cowboy proper who goes out and earns his living we respect more than the men who stay in town and live off their friends or some gambling game, or worse.