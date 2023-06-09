Hello History Fans! In last week's episode we saw the Drew family leave Drew's station, moving instead further south along the San Pedro River. They settled near one of the most notorious locales in the American West, Charleston.

When William Bell was brought in to testify on behalf of Robert T. Swan, trustee of the Boston Mill and Mining Company, it was self-evident that this was a witness of a different cut. Just his response to “What is your business?” offered a clue. “Selling whisky…Well, Deputy Sheriff.” Arriving in December of 1878, he first came to Tombstone, traveling along the river, and noticed “a couple of Irish boys camped at the mouth of the canyon.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?