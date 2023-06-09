Hello History Fans! In last week's episode we saw the Drew family leave Drew's station, moving instead further south along the San Pedro River. They settled near one of the most notorious locales in the American West, Charleston.
When William Bell was brought in to testify on behalf of Robert T. Swan, trustee of the Boston Mill and Mining Company, it was self-evident that this was a witness of a different cut. Just his response to “What is your business?” offered a clue. “Selling whisky…Well, Deputy Sheriff.” Arriving in December of 1878, he first came to Tombstone, traveling along the river, and noticed “a couple of Irish boys camped at the mouth of the canyon.”
By June 1, he had “landed at Contention.” He saw a small farming operation near Mason’s, and was asked how many acres he had under cultivation in 1879. “…ten or fifteen acres or something like that.” Bell recalled that although Mason had his ranch north of Contention, he lived in Contention. Aside from Mason, “A couple of boys had a little land in, named Jennings, I believe—two brothres [sic].” When asked how much land they were cultivating, Bell used terminology suited for a worker who is paid on what they pick--“...I couldn’t say I took a contract to take their beans off the ground on shares.”
When asked if anyone else had crops along the same ditch that flowed past Mason and Jennings in 1879 he recalled one woman in particular. “I believe the widow there had a little crop.” Judge Stillwell asked “The widow who?” “I don’t remember her name. A widow…Her husband had died and was buried there at Contention.” Judge Stillwell pressed for a more precise answer. “Would you know the name if you heard it? Drew?” “That is the widow,” Bell testified to the Judge. He pursued by asking how many acres she had in cultivation in 1879. “I was never on her place much, only just riding along, and I couldn’t say for certain how many acres, but she didn’t have very much in cultivation.”
Though he told the court more than once he was not a mill man, he was able to note that in a typical stamp mill operation a one inch pipe has to remain full of water to feed each battery of five stamps, adding that mills would have to pump the water from their ditches on the final leg of the journey inside of the mill, and such pumping had to lift the water 20 or 30 feet in some cases.
Given that Josiah White of the Contention Mill and Mine had acquired a one thirty-fourth share in the Upper San Pedro River ditch Company’s ditch, “I was sent up two or three times by the foreman on the Contention grade there to help clean it out…I was working there, shoveling and blasting on the grade for White…I was working as a laborer…I used to go and shovel out a few shovels where it was low, or high, and let the water down. That was about all I attempted to do.” He had also visited the gate to the ditch, adding that he could easily step across it, “that is, just make kind of a little jump, without any exertion…take a little spring and jump clear across…it was about four feet.”
He further was able to briefly comment on the old ditch verses the newer one, and the construction that was required. “A couple of furrows plowed out or something like that, and the dirt thrown out on the lower side to make a bank…That was the old ditch. The new ditch I don’t know anything about…it is a new ditch to me…Only down close to Contention this ditch run into the old one…it run through a flat before and now runs [along] the side of the hill.” While living at Contention Bell took in hunting when time permitted. Col Herring asked “When you were at Contention or in that vicinity in 1879, did you have occasion to go around that country any?”
Bell stated that “Sundays we used to go round hunting…My wife would go with me.” Herring really wanted to know if they encountered the ditch which was such a part of the case. “During your hunting did you come across Mason’s ditch, and if so how did you cross it at that time?” “Step across it anywhere,” Bell replied. “And how about your wife?” “Stepped across.”
Herring continued asking “Did you have to jump any to get across?” Bell showed signs of the kind of courage that anyone who accepted the role of Deputy Sheriff at a place like Charleston was born with. “Oh, no, she couldn’t jump, she was much too fat to jump.” Bell was asked if he knew any of the Drew boys. “I know one of them by sight.”
Bell also observed another of Robert Mason’s enterprises that involved piece work for the Contention Mill. “I know Mr. Mason had a contract there to make adobes…You might say right in the town of Contention he made them there…they took water out of the ditch to make adobes.” Judge Berry was now questioning Bell, and asked “Do you know whether or not there was sufficient water flowed down that ditch to allow them to make adobes during the day time?” Bell told the Judge “No, they had to make the mortar at night.” Judge Berry followed by asking “Was that on account of the scarcity of water in that ditch?” “Yes sir,” Bell replied, adding that this was due to the fact that the ditch at that time was not large enough to carry any volume of water.
Even though Bell had seen the area in detail north of Contention City in the late 1870’s, he would continue to visit the area working for a new boss in an old avocation. “…I am over there nearly every year. I have got business for [Sheriff] Slaughter over at Contention. I am now a deputy sheriff under Slaughter and have business over there.”
Bell stayed in that part of the Tombstone District but later moved on to Charleston, living there until 1882. He would take notice of N. W. Storer and his crew working on the ditch at the Boston Mill, as he visited that area leaving from Charleston “Three times on Sundays” for an unstated reason. He added, “I believe the Chinaman had a garden down there, the Chinaman that had a boarding house at the [Boston] mill: I wouldn’t be positive but I think they had a garden down there.”
Col. Herring asked Bell if he had held any official position while living at Charleston. “Yes sir, Deputy Sheriff…till the spring of 1882…I commenced along in 1880, I don’t remember when. The first work I done I caught Tom Harper. You remember, you were there; and Charley Shibell afterwards deputised [sic] me in place of McDowell.” Herrick had reported to Bell that a Chinaman who was farming nearby had stolen from him, so Bell went there to arrest the Chinaman. “He was farming and a Chinaman stole hoes from him and one thing and another, that he was…farming, or that is what he told me.” The only Chinaman who repeatedly shows up in the evidence presented as having farmed near Herrick is his co-defendant, Hop Kee. (William Bell was listed as a Scottish born 43 year old Charleston laborer in the 1882 Cochise County Great Register.