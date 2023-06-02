Hello History Fans!
In our last episode we saw cantankerous Robert Mason, one of the worst neighbors in the Arizona Territory, level a shot gun at Ed Drew. In this week we see further the movements of his pioneering family living along the San Pedro River, at times, a dangerous place to be.
As Ed’s younger sister Cora would later recollect in her writings in the 20th century, her mother moved to D.T. Smith’s old place after selling off their home and land. Referring to Smith’s ranch, Ed Drew stated, “I have been on it several times but I never lived on it. My mother lived there for a couple or three months.”
Ed was asked what year she lived there. “1880, I think.” Ed’s account differs from Cora’s in the year they stayed at Smith’s, but testimony of John Hill would clarify that issue, as he arrived on the Mason place early in 1882, and Ann Drew was still on her ranch.
Smith’s ranch was located approximately two miles south of Fairbank. When Ed Drew was asked whether or not Smith was cultivating land at that time, he answered, “I have no recollection about it. In fact I wasn’t there but very little; I was off…I was teeming on the road then.” Smith’s ranch was subsequently owned by Walk Williams, and then the Crane brothers in 1884. The Crane ranch is named on the Rockfellow map. D.T. Smith became a shooting victim at the Bisbee Massacre, December 8th, 1883.
Cora Drew elaborated on their move. “When the railroad came through to Contention…we sold our home and we moved near Charleston on D.T. Smith’s old place (he had been killed in the Bisbee Massacre.)” The New Mexico and Arizona arrived in Contention City in the spring of 1882, and John Hill testified that he believed Mrs. Drew left her home in the summer of 1882, corroborating Cora’s statement.
The critical issue of what happened to William Drew’s share of the disputed water as well as the ditch which carried it was now raised by attorney Goodrich. “Do you know what became of that water right?” Drew stated, “I couldn’t say. I think she [his mother Anne] sold it to [Josiah] White the Contention man…I am pretty positive she didn’t have any water right to sell to Horne; she sold it to [the] Contention.”
John Hale Martin also testified in the Hill vs. Herrick case and noted his closeness to the Drew family. When asked who got the Drew right to the water, he answered, “Mr. Sturrit. He was Supt. of the Head Centre mill…The Sunset Company bought it out…I am telling what Mrs. Drew told me. I was very familiar with the family and lived there a good deal.”
Actually the Head Centre bought out the Sunset Mill, and not the other way around. Martin offered additional details about the movements of Mrs. Drew after leaving the Drew Ranch. His account differs somewhat from that of Ed Drew. “You say Mrs. Drew moved to the Smith place in 1882, what time?”
Martin replied, “She moved there that time on the place where Patrick Gale lived, and stayed there awhile during the fore part of that summer of 1882 or the spring of 1883, and from there she went to Smith’s.” (John Hale Martin was listed as an American born 27 year old farmer at Contention in the 1882 Cochise County Great Register.)
There may be validity to Martin’s statement, even though it differs with the account of Ed Drew. V. Kimble, who owned a ranch at the confluence of the San Pedro and Babacomari, testified that Walk Williams went onto Smith’s place in 1880, but was not able to honor his purchase agreement, so Smith took the place back before his death.
So even though there is still some discrepancy about when Ann Drew stayed on the Smith ranch, this scenario put forth by Martin does offer a viable timeline, and places her briefly back onto the site of her original home on the San Pedro, first owned by Fred Bruener. Bruener sold to Drew, who sold to Davis.
Recorded testimony in this case does not conclude whether the Gale brothers were owners or renters of Davis’ property. A T.C. Merrill owned it and sold to John Summers in the spring of 1882. So Summers actually owned Bruener’s place by the time Ann Drew stayed there.