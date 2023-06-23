Hello History Fans!
This week we hear from a witness who lived to tell of a rare event that he himself witnessed: That is, a conversation he had with William Drew and Robert Mason, in which Mason didn't attempt to assault Drew. All in all, a good day along the river!
Seeing that he had a witness who had firsthand knowledge of the early owners of the ditch that led to the current suit, attorney Goodrich asked if Drew was the lowest down the river. “Yes sir,” Upton answered.
Reflecting on earlier conversations with Robert Mason and William Drew, Upton questioned the two pioneers at the time as to the viability of their locations. It was a remote area as far as population goes, even though traffic had already started coming through the area.
“I asked them if they were going to be able to make a living there, and they said Yes, they were going to irrigate the ground and raise everything they wanted, and I told them that it was so far away from (the) market, that they could not do anything, but they thought they could and they were going to irrigate and put in truck and corn and one thing (or) another … The only ones that I talked to were Mason and Drew, because they were the only ones I was acquainted with at all.”
Upton didn’t know Daniel Cable, who was further to the south, but did see a worker of his in the area.
“ … one of the parties came down to get somebody to help about the ditch, and I think it was Cable or a man that was working for him, or something of the kind.”
Not long after his conversation with William Drew and Robert Mason, Upton was out on errands and saw the inception of the ditch.
“Two days afterwards I came down the river with a little pair of Mules that Parsons had and a small skeleton wagon, and went back up the river, and it was maybe two weeks afterwards … The ditch at that time I should judge to be four or five feet wide and probably eighteen inches deep … I haven’t seen the ditch for a good while.”
He was asked about the condition of the roadway between Fairbank heading south to Charleston.
“Not much of a road. We had a little bit of a skeleton wagon and a little pair of mules and got along as best we could, might say there was no road. We followed along the river as best we could among the brush … ”
Attorneys Goodrich and Herring were trying to ascertain the existence of ditches and improvements on the river between Fairbank and Charleston in 1878. Upton was familiar with the area.
“Well, there was I think a little house where the Boston Mill is now or somewhere near … and a little patch of corn … At that time I don’t think there was a ditch out at all, or if there was I didn’t see it.”
Herring wanted to know how far Upton went on the river and what things looked like.
“To this … narrow place in the river where the banks come pretty middling close together, you know, a little ways above Charleston.”
“Do you remember when you first came up through there … whether there were patches or distances along the bank of the river where the willows stood pretty high in places?”
Upton replied, “Yes sir.”
Herring asked whether ditches or farms could be seen through the willows.
“You might not of course. There is a good deal of those heavy willows there … and it was narrow and there was places in there you could not see anything at all.”
What is interesting about this testimony is the identification of the flora along the river. T.S. Harris also made use of willow poles from the trees on Mason’s place for his brake blocks, as later testimony shows. So there appears to be intermittent thickets of willows along the river. Conspicuous by their absence are comments about cottonwood trees. (Robert Harrington Upton was listed as an American born Tombstone Miner, 48 years old in the 1882 Great Register.)
Charles Noyes would testify on behalf of John Hill and the other plaintiffs. Living two miles above Fairbank on the San Pedro, he had arrived in the area in 1879 and had personal knowledge of the sites key to the Hill vs. Herrick case.
“Well, there wasn’t any Tombstone” when he arrived “ … I came with my two brothers and Mr. Randolph … I first landed at Mr. Drew’s … it was on the San Pedro river below Contention below the Hill ranch ... Mr. Hill is in possession of the ranch … that was owned by Mason and outside of that I don’t know anything about it.”
This is noteworthy as it verifies John Hill’s statement that at the time of the suit, he was living on the old Mason place, which is south of where he would later locate as documented on the Rockfellow map.
He also mentioned, “At the time I went there Davis was working for Mr. Drew … He and Mr. Drew bought a place after that.”
He also added that Drew had an interest in the ditch in 1879 that was the source of the current lawsuit, but he was not one of the original locators of it.