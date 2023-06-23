Hello History Fans!

This week we hear from a witness who lived to tell of a rare event that he himself witnessed: That is, a conversation he had with William Drew and Robert Mason, in which Mason didn't attempt to assault Drew. All in all, a good day along the river!

