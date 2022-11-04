Hello History Fans! As we leave the OK Corral behind, we head back to Charleston where the outlaws of the day showed real respect for women and children.

Curley Bill wasn’t the only one to liven up the streets of Charleston. In 1939, Edith Dorsey wrote two letters to Mrs. Macia of Tombstone, who was a key preserver of Tombstone history, as are her descendants today as owners of the Rose Tree Museum in Tombstone. Edith recalled a particularly interesting story about the Clantons, which shows that the code of the American West was clear that you do not harm or scare woman and children, no matter who or what you are. Her time in Charleston proved this by of all people, the Clantons. “Mother always went to Tombstone by stage to do her shopping - one day she was all prepared to take the stage when these cowboys came down the street shooting right and left - We lived next door (also) to a small hotel-these boys came and engaged a room at the hotel, and when Mother saw this she decided she had better not leave her darling children within shooting distance of these experts, so she said to the lady of the hotel she guessed she wouldn’t go shopping that day."

