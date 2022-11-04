Hello History Fans! As we leave the OK Corral behind, we head back to Charleston where the outlaws of the day showed real respect for women and children.
Curley Bill wasn’t the only one to liven up the streets of Charleston. In 1939, Edith Dorsey wrote two letters to Mrs. Macia of Tombstone, who was a key preserver of Tombstone history, as are her descendants today as owners of the Rose Tree Museum in Tombstone. Edith recalled a particularly interesting story about the Clantons, which shows that the code of the American West was clear that you do not harm or scare woman and children, no matter who or what you are. Her time in Charleston proved this by of all people, the Clantons. “Mother always went to Tombstone by stage to do her shopping - one day she was all prepared to take the stage when these cowboys came down the street shooting right and left - We lived next door (also) to a small hotel-these boys came and engaged a room at the hotel, and when Mother saw this she decided she had better not leave her darling children within shooting distance of these experts, so she said to the lady of the hotel she guessed she wouldn’t go shopping that day."
What Edith's mother did not know was that the hotel keeper soon told the Clanton's of her complaint against them. One can only imagine the danger today inherent in speaking out against gang activity. "This finally got to the ears of the Clantons, and they proceeded to come over to our house and apologize saying they didn’t mean any harm and they didn’t mean to scare little children, and for her to go right on to Tombstone, and all would be well -- so she smilingly said she would go, and she did - the boys [Clantons] were as quiet as lambs.”
In another letter to Mrs. Macia, Edith thought that it was the Daltons rather than the Clantons. Although the Daltons were also well known at that time, more so than the Clantons, her first recollection is the only one which makes sense, since the Clantons were known to visit Charleston, not the Daltons. Nor does she cite having lived in areas that the Daltons were known to frequent. Of other notables Edith recalled, “I remember the Earps by sight. I had been within a foot of Curly Bill many times, and knew most all of them by sight.”
One may wonder at the ease with which the rowdy elements participated so freely in their revelries. James Wolf gives valuable insight into this issue. Though he knew those who became sheriffs or deputies of Cochise County over his many years of residence, he kept his distance from them whenever possible. “They were down here on business a great part of their time. Whenever I got into a jam in those days, I made my own rules and enforced them without running to the law for help. At times we had some fine law-officers, but you acquired a funny feeling toward the law when you knew that some of the deputies had a different name last year and were ‘wanted’ in some other state; and that some of last years officers were down in Mexico or elsewhere this year under assumed names because of law breaking.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone