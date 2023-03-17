Hello History Fans!
For now, we are bidding Charleston, that little hamlet also known as Hell on the San Pedro, goodbye. Though we may return to it, we now turn our focus to the San Pedro itself.
On any given day in the 1880s, a horseback ride along the San Pedro River would offer a visual experience that today is hard to imagine. In the spring and summer along the San Pedro one would still see acres of golden brown grasses turned to green, mesquite, willows, and other trees here and there having bloomed for the season, just as one would see today. But this is where the like comparisons would come quickly to an end.
Interspersed between large patches of grass and mesquites would be acres of corn, alfalfa, orchards and garden crops with rows of melons and potatoes in production up and down the San Pedro, often on both sides of this overburdened water way.
One would see a steady traffic of wagons filled with vegetables headed for market, farmers and their helpers toiling in the fields, and smoke rising from wood stoves inside the small and often primitive cabins that many along the river called home. Earthen dams and connecting irrigation ditches would guide water flow to distant crop fields.
It was a dynamic population that often traveled north and south along the river, heading easterly to Tombstone for banking, shopping, and entertainment only when such errands were required. These farmers often qualified as ranchers as well, tending to stock.
The stereotype that ranchers were one group of people, and on the other side farmers were an opposing group, is overplayed. Rather, the portrait of such entrepreneurs shows those who are eager to earn for their families in whatever way the land would allow.
These small settlements would see children playing along the river and attending school. Those folks located in the rural settings also rubbed shoulders with mill men and saloon keepers at river centers such as Contention City and Charleston. Jobs were fluid as mill men became ditch diggers and farm workers and repair men.
These people would also meet a different breed of wage earner first at Contention City, and later Fairbank — the railroad man. It was a very different form of employment, riding the rails for a day’s wage, and being a part of the most advanced form of public transportation of the day.
It is indeed ironic that the Iron Horse traversed easements purchased from area farmers/ranchers who plowed their fields as passengers viewed them working from the comfort of their seats as the train took them to other destinations.
It was an area occasionally plagued by troublemakers and outlaws who sought refuge in the hinterlands that these river settlers called home. This era along the San Pedro has long since faded from view. Today the land grant portions of the river no longer are home to any similar human activity, just to what was left behind. So many of these settlers’ stories have never seen the light of a 20th or 21st century day, until the recent discovery of the Hill vs. Herrick lawsuit, a groundbreaking discovery bringing to life a history heretofore unknown.