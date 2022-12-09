Hello History Fans!
In our last episode, a mill worker was found out for stealing. For this week we find heavy rains cause Hell on the San Pedro.
News from Charleston would interest the editor of the Tombstone Nugget. The writer, self-identified as “Argonaut,” shows an understanding of western mining towns, mentioning experiences in Virginia City and Pioche, Nevada. He also observes that even Jim Burnett is concerned about violence in Charleston.
“Charleston, October 15, 1880. Ed. Nugget:- In former years, in Pioche, Nevada, and Virginia City too, when a man was found dead in the morning, it was the usual remark, ‘they have struck it rich in the lower levels.’ If that is the case, the southern portion of this county ought to be prosperous. The Huachucas had a shooting affray, resulting in the death of John Tolliday, At Mule Pass, they had a similar occurrence, resulting in the death of E.C. Merrill. The coroner’s inquest has been held, but the examination has not, so your correspondent refrains from remarks until that is over and will then send a full report.
“Al. Wishart and James Clark were each fined $150 for reckless shooting and resisting an officer. Al McCallister and Frank Rae were fined $100 each for the same offense. It seems to be the opinion of Justice Burnett that the careless shooting in the streets must be stopped.”
Parsons would not only make note of Tombstone and Charleston’s more dangerous moments, but also give a glimpse into the day-to-day comings and goings of those in a frontier boom area. The following excerpts are from The Parsons Journal. On Sunday, July 25th, 1880, Parsons was writing a letter home, when Milton, Vickers and Price invited him to join them on a trip to Charleston to go swimming. The Dam that Gird had built made for an attractive swimming hole. Of the trip Parsons noted that “we drove the nine miles in a hurry. Stopped a few moments at Gird’s …Then on we went several miles to the dam which we found had given way. No chance for a swim. At Charleston are the Gird and Corbin Mills — both stopped for lack of water. The San Pedro is anything but a mighty stream. One can jump across most of the rivers of Arizona and California I guess … Quite pretty approach to Charleston. The place itself numbers perhaps 15 to 25 adobe buildings — Scott’s one of the finest stores in the Territory. Trade is with Sonora. Country looks nicely now, very green after heavy rains. Caught in a hard rain storm returning … ”
April 21st, 1881. “ … Two men probably killed at Charleston for robbery and I’m glad of it. Time a lesson was taught the cowboys … ”
During an outing on July 7, 1881, Parsons was caught in a monsoon storm, and sought refuge from the rain at Charleston. Parsons wrote, “…After getting well down (the) canyon in buggy, the threatening storm burst upon us. The rain came down as though the botton(m) had dropped out. The lightning was blinding and things were not very comfortable. When we reached the mesa we traveled through miles of water, the whole country seeming to be overflowed. Fed horses at Charleston during the storm, and after a long and weary ride, varied by Robey’s narrative of experiences in Nevada, at last reached Tombstone between one and two A.M … ”
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.