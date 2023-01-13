Hello, history fans!
In our last episode Jim Burnett failed to kill Fred Dodge, but Burnett's constable, Jerry Barton, was better versed at this fatal pursuit.
One year later saw another incident involving Barton. “Shooting Scrape at Charleston. At about 8 o’clock on Sunday morning last, Jerry Barton, who keeps a saloon in Charleston", shot Jesus Gamboa, inflicting a very ugly though not necessarily fatal wound. Gamboa was taken to Tombstone for treatment, and the Epitaph sent over a reporter who learned the following from him: “Jesus and several friends of his had been carousing and drinking around for several days, spending between them about $40 in Barton’s saloon.”
On the morning of the shooting, the group of drinkers was nearly out of money, and so the party broke up, with Gamboa returning to Barton’s saloon without his friends. Barton would no longer do business with him, according to Gamboa. “You can’t have anything to drink here,” and while making that statement Barton struck him on the back of the head with a glass. Gamboa claimed that he made no resistance, instead just laying his head on the table.
One would think after such treatment he would have at the very least, walked out. But he stayed, and according to Gamboa, “A moment later the saloon keeper fired at him, the ball entering just behind the left shoulder, ranging clear across the back close to the skin and lodged near the point of the right should blade.” The second report of the incident claimed that Barton hadn’t shot the pistol at Gamboa per say, he had just hit him on the head with it, “and that the weapon was discharged by the concussion.” This still wouldn’t explain how the bullet was aimed so as to cause the route of the bullet through Gamboa’s body as described, unless Baron had hit the back of his head with the end of the barrel, and the gun used was loaded at the time.
Either way, it was one more “atta boy” for the saloon-keeping brawler from Charleston. This occurred while he was still out on bond for the Merrill shooting, a bond furnished partly by Frank Stillwell, whom Wyatt Earp would later gun down in Tucson.
While reporting news of the arrest of Jerry Barton, the Epitaph referred to him as the “Charleston murderer,” and at the same time disputed the amount of killings attributed to him. “It will be seen by a dispatch from Tucson, that Sheriff Paul arrested Jerry Barton, the Charleston murderer, in that place yesterday morning. It is stated that Barton has killed twelve men. This we doubt very seriously, for had he been so great a desperado something of his many crimes would have been known here."
The Epitaph failed to grasp the larger issue. Just because Barton had yet to be convicted of murder didn't diminish the cloud of suspicion that followed him, and the unsolved murders in the Charleston area that some locals believed he had a part in.
“Tucson, Oct. 13. – A special to the Citizen from Charleston says: Jerry Barton, the man under arrest for the murder of Merrill, a year ago, and also for the shooting of Jesus Gamboa here, last Sunday, escaped last evening. He was allowed great liberty, not being confined or ironed: Sometime after 12 o’clock he left town, but was captured in Tucson this morning.”
Detrimental to the safety of Charleston's citizenry, Barton would return.