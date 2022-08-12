Purchase Access

Hello history fans. In our last episode Richard Gird was advised to flee the Arizona Territory due to a groundless but troublesome lawsuit. From its inception Millville was but one of Gird's great achievements, and without Millville Charleston would never have existed.

But in his absence the outlaw element against which he railed was busy with mayhem. An outbreak of violence along the San Pedro River occurred and a beloved lady of Charleston suffered a tragic fate.

