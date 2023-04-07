Hello History Fans!
In last week’s episode we saw H.M. Christianson labor on Robert Mason’s irrigation ditch near the San Pedro in the area soon to be known as Contention City. But that early dam, built before Richard Gird’s dam south of where Charleston and Millville will soon be constructed, was destroyed by flooding.
Christianson partnered with Bruener on a farming project.
“I went in with Bruener and put in a little wheat and barley — (it) wasn’t very much. I don’t recollect just how much, but it was a little patch, and then afterwards I plowed some ground on my own place — and then I went partners with (Daniel) Cable and put in a crop of corn.”
According to testimony in 1889, Christianson’s ranch was in the vicinity of 1 to 1½ miles above, or south of, Fairbank. Of course, Fairbank did not exist when Christianson first arrived.
He recalled that the initial labor on the dam was quickly reduced to nothing, as “the dam washed out entirely that year (1878), and as I understand it … they didn’t build any dam there any more. They built it higher up.”
This would mean they rebuilt the dam at a point further up the river, higher in elevation, to the south.
“The first dam was built in 1877 and 1878 and the other one was built in 1879.”
Richard Parks had also worked on that ditch and accompanying system for the Contention Mill, and he testified on Herrick’s behalf.
“I was told by Mr. Hardy — I don’t know that date exactly, but in 1879 or 1880, I think — but he told me to go — that they didn’t have water enough — ”
Parks added that Hardy was “superintending or running the Mill for the Contention Company.” Parks was further told that “ … the ranches didn’t have water enough. It seemed that they had given the Contention Company some water and it was then getting short and they wanted the gate improved and to raise the dam … They sent me up there to put in a flume and gate …Mason and Cable told me not to build it less than four feet … It was near as I could possibly build it from the lumber. It might have been a quarter or half an inch short, but not much more than that.”
Peter Rufly arrived in Contention in the fall of 1880, later working for the Contention Company in the very dangerous position of amalgamator. This means that Rufly handled the mercury in the stamp mill, likely making about $7 per day, three dollars more than a Tombstone miner during the heyday. It also meant that his chance of one day dying from “smelter sickness” had now been increased by such a promotion.
But first he had to work his way up the ladder, starting on outside duties working for Mr. Harvey.
As he told attorney Colonel William Herring, “I have no trade; I am a mill man—some people call it a good trade … I am an amalgamator by trade.”
Rufly would also tend to the headgate of the Mason/Cable ditch, also referred to as the Contention ditch and the Upper San Pedro ditch, and later known as the Union ditch. This headgate was a source of much discussion during the hearing. “ … the gate went down into the box and there was another piece on top to keep all the water in the dam. When we wanted to get all the water in the ditch, we put that headpiece on top. Generally the gate, when the big floods would come, floated away and then I took a stick and measured it and got another one made … I took the measure lots of times myself when the gate washed away, to the carpenter so he could saw off planks, and I hauled them up there.”
Rufly named Mr. Spatz as the carpenter, who sawed the replacement boards to rebuild the headgate.