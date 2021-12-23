Merry Christmas history fans! In our last episode we saw the industrial cradle of Millville begin in the form of the Gird Mill.
Although Dick Gird distilled water for his boilers, his employees chose not to use it for drinking water. “Dick Gird had installed a distilling plant in his mill where plenty of free ice and distilled water was available to all and he used that. But we men figured that the process of distillation removed all the natural salts of the water.”
Water to the mills
Stamp milling required more water than the leisurely surface flow of the San Pedro River could provide. Gird decided to build a dam blocking the river so as to collect enough water to run his and Frank Corbin’s mills. The construction and its related controversies became extensive. It would fall to one of Gird’s partners, John S. Vosburg, to supervise the construction of the dam.
Of his involvement with the dam, Vosburg stated, “We made a contract with the Mormons from St. David (close by) to come with oxen and hard rocks (of which there were plenty) and dump loosly (sic) into the break up to the required height, then smaller rock and stones on the upper face, with grass and hay rammed in between, then gravel and earth on face of all. The water (was) still running and backing up all the time and using (the) top of dam for (a) ‘spill way’ about 11 or 12 feet. In measuring the water we got a full 1000 ‘miners inches’ of water, (an inch of water is about nine gallons per minute) ... Had to make about 1½ miles of ditch and flume to carry the 1000 plus water to penstock, at the bottom of which was to be, and was the 25 inch American turbind. After using the water it was returned, by short tunnel to (the) river again, still as wet as before.”
There was so much to be done and time was of the essence, as real capital was on the line. Vosburg described the exciting and chaotic nature of that time: “ … we were leveling and working retaining walls for THE mill proper. Making roads to and into a canon of the Huacha(u)cas, nine or ten miles, up which about 2000 feet was a considerable flat on which were the aforementioned pine trees … ”
After Gird had shipped the saw mill equipment, from there “Ham Light was to take it on big wagons up to Tucson and on to the Huachuca Mountains … Gird had sent a ‘blue-print’ for THE mill and site and the engineering troubles had much clarified, and that the portable saw mill with it(s) sixty inch buss (sic) saw had come and was being installed and that lots of people, mostly he (men) ones, had come and things were getting lively.” Though Vosburg was not a mining man, Gird’s shorthanded enterprise needed all the help it could get. “I was to superintend the planning, laying out and the work thereof of the foundation for the ten stamp mill ... as yet there was ‘no dam bythe mill site and no mill by a dam(n) sight.’ ”
For Vosburg, who would become wealthy from the endeavor, his temporary home at Millville was a tent. “My house was a Sibley tent with various supplies, a sack of flour by the door, to be handy, and it was.” One evening Vosburg was sure that he awoke to witness the supernatural at Millville, just outside his tent. “One night in the small hours I awoke and saw my first and only ghost. For one whole minute I wished I had lived a better life, then, fully awake I saw one of said burrow, Face only, all powdered, disputing title about the ‘snow-flake.’” The next day Vosburg looked for the owner of the mule who had eaten his flour … “I failed to find an owner for one of the hundred burros. Then a notice mailed to post in effect that all these donkeys were strays and nuisances (and that) the next visitor must beware (of) a charge of bird shot. It was quite effective.”