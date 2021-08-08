BISBEE — In a two-hour listening session, residents of Santa Cruz and Cochise counties offered their opinions on new legislative and congressional district boundaries maps that may result from population figures from the 2020 Census to the Independent Redistricting Committee.
The virtual meeting held Thursday in Nogales and broadcast to the Board of Supervisors hearing room in Bisbee revealed the thoughts, ideas and ideologies of a number of residents from Tubac to Bisbee as residents shared their likes and dislikes of the current district boundaries.
Commissioners Erika Neuberg (R), Derrick Watchman (I), Shereen Luner (D), David Mehl (R) and Douglas York (R) were there to gather information from the residents and tell them there are tools online for all Arizona residents to use to draw new maps and make suggestions on new state legislative and federal congressional districts.
Every 10 years, the state Constitution requires the commissioners to start from scratch to draw district lines and avoid gerrymandering, a practice intended to establish an unfair political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating boundaries of electoral districts, explained IRC attorney Brett Johnson. These grid maps are the constitutionally mandated starting point in Arizona’s redistricting process. This is to ensure that each IDC starts from scratch rather than simply modifying existing districts. Grid maps reflect only two of the six criteria the commissioners are required to consider — equal population and compactness/contiguousness.
As the Census Bureau prepares the 2020 figures reflecting new demographics, the commissioners will take input on “communities of interest,” which are neighborhoods or group of people who have common policy concerns and would benefit from being maintained in a single district on a map, he said. Keeping communities of interest together can be especially helpful to communities traditionally left out of the political process. Community members can define their communities by telling their own stories and describe their concerns to policy makers.
Members of the Santa Cruz community voiced dissatisfaction with the current lines, some emphasizing they would prefer to be whole and be in a district with Cochise County, which they said was more along the lines of their conservative values.
Deborah McEwen and Connie Williams from Rio Rico thought Santa Cruz County as a whole would be better off if it could be included with Cochise County, Graham and Greenlee.
Williams said, “Santa Cruz County is split out for the congressional district. We want to stay together, like the legislative district.”
Edwardo Delci suggested Santa Cruz should stay together as part of the Santa Cruz river corridor because of “its cultural ties with Hispanic and Mexican origins, the economic trade lines and governmental ties with Pima County and the invaluable political ties only strengthen the minority vote.
“The few vocal voices in the extreme right wing in the Elgin community region want to connect our region with Cochise County. They should just pack up their belongings, their bigoted racism and just move to Cochise County. Santa Cruz County should remain as one whole political unit.”
Steve McEwen, Rio Rico, said he believed Santa Cruz County is governed by urban values and wants to be paired with Cochise County “for consistent, common care for representation.”
He said, “I find that the citizens of Santa Cruz County hold God the father, family and hard work to be the essence of life. These values define Santa Cruz County as a conservative community. For a decade, Santa Cruz has been governed by urban values. Decisions have been made that seem to ignore principles and our way of life. We are in desperate need of representation in our county government that understands us. Not a one size fits all policy.”
Doug Hollar, Santa Cruz County, said, “We’re a very large Hispanic population and I believe we’re represented well. I am concerned a bit with our friends to the east near Cochise County. I know there’s lots of Democrats and Independents in Cochise County. Yet, when I look at the representatives, I just see Republicans. No apparent Hispanic names.”
Elisabeth Tyndall, from Sierra Vista, Yvonne Mayer, Hereford, and Robert Montgomery, Palominas, all agreed they wanted the district boundaries to remain the same.
Tyndall said, “My ask is to have fair and equitable maps as prescribed by law. Please be sure that communities in Cochise County that are underrepresented have the ability to vote for their representation from their neighborhood.”
She talked about the economic interaction between Cochise County and Tucson for college and employment as well as shopping. Fort Huachuca and Davis—Monthan military bases support the economies.
Tyndall continued, “All deserve responsive representation. Cochise County is a diverse community with people making it a home from all around the world. And we share more in common with southeast Arizona and the I-10 corridor than other regions in Arizona. I hope that our future representation can reflect the amazing citizens we have in Cochise County.”
Montgomery said, “Cochise County is a rural district and we like it that way. We have a common interest with Graham and Greenlee counties. Our districts include ranches, farms, wineries and natural resources including mining. Our district is composed of mostly small businesses and they are the backbone of our district. If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”
He told them there are no Native American lands or communities or gambling or gaming within the county.
Inga McCord, Hereford, simply said, “I fully agree with them in keeping things just the ways they are.”
Tamara Birch, Bisbee, added a new strategy in redistricting, one that considers water management for agriculture and personal use. She also brought up the sewage leaks in the Arizona towns of Nogales and Naco and the danger of groundwater contamination.
She added, “I agreed with including the Santa Cruz County in the redistricting map as we deal with some common concerns.”
Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Tom Crosby said, “I would prefer not to be paired with Pima County because of ARS statutes having to do with counties over 500,000 and the various complications that that causes for us. I’m against the proposal of a border legislative district. If someone dares to accuse me of thinking the U.S. is the best country, has the best Constitution, the best form of government, I’m guilty. That’s what I think. So, when I ponder the subject of redistricting for a border legislative district, if this district were to come up it would most likely be sympathetic with Mexico, most likely to have a constituency favoring open borders. I refer to it as the transboundary community. In my opinion, the north side of a proposed border legislative district is what progressives might hope would be the de facto new U.S. Mexico border.”
He further said he believes the strategy of drug cartels “is to infiltrate one county in the U.S. and if they can’t get the whole county, they’d be very happy to settle for a border legislative district in the meantime. We should disregard racial demographics in districting because of the divisive consequences.”
Arizona Rep. Gail Griffin, (R, LD 14), Hereford, said she was attending the listening session only as a property owner and citizen of Cochise County.
“Our community of interest include the agricultural community of ranches, farms, wineries and other natural resource issues like mining,” she said. “We have international defense operations through the military, aerospace industry, a large retirement community and law enforcement that provide us a safe community. Small business continues to be a large part of the economy of our district.
“We do not have casinos or gambling. Our law enforcement work hard to stop the illegal activity of drug and human smuggling as well as other crimes committed on the border. Our points of interest are different from other communities.”
In comparison with Yuma County, she said Yuma has a double border wall, while the wall through Cochise is fragmented as work stopped. Cochise County has drug cartels that are “operating on American soil.”
“In all due respect, I request that we have a meeting in Sierra Vista,” Griffin said.
The public is encouraged to submit a communities of interest survey to the commissioners at this link: https://irc.az.gov/survey.