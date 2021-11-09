If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office is proud to announce the 2022 Innovations in Education conference will take place on Friday, Jan. 21.
Many thanks to Cochise College, who provided the venue for our event, and many thanks to our community members who helped make this event possible. The conference will be in-person with the option of also attending online. Each session will be streamed via Zoom and anyone can attend virtually.
Session topics range from technology, leadership, classroom management and self-care. Exhibitors and businesses who support education locally and statewide will be in attendance. Our keynotes are motivational speakers, Randy Youngblood and Shontel (Song) Stanford, two of Cochise County’s finest.
Early registration is open. We invite our educators and educational staff as well as our community to join us. Our theme centers around the mental health of our community and the social emotional challenges of our students. During COVID, most of us have experienced increased co-teaching responsibilities. Let’s continue to learn together, collaborate and make connections to help Cochise County’s future leaders — our students — succeed.