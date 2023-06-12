SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise Cochise County Health and Social Services Department recently released a survey to determine where recent opioid settlement funds should cover.

“What we’re trying to do is make the money actually meet the needs of Cochise County and be effective,” said Alicia Thompson, former director of Cochise County Health and Social Services Department.

