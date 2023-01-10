COCHISE COUNTY — During February, Cochise College celebrates Black History Month, a time to pay tribute to leaders and role models in the Black community who have motivated and inspired many throughout history.

To commemorate the occasion, Cochise College will bring Hip Hop at 50, an award-winning collection of original artifacts on exhibit from the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, to Cochise County.

