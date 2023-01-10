COCHISE COUNTY — During February, Cochise College celebrates Black History Month, a time to pay tribute to leaders and role models in the Black community who have motivated and inspired many throughout history.
To commemorate the occasion, Cochise College will bring Hip Hop at 50, an award-winning collection of original artifacts on exhibit from the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, to Cochise County.
The public is welcome to view the free mobile museum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Douglas campus, 4190 W. State Route 80 in the Student Union, Room 502, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Sierra Vista campus, 901 N. Colombo Ave., in the library, Room 909.
Founded by Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum reflects a broad spectrum of cultural and historical material spanning more than five decades of Hip Hop culture. In addition, there will be material from Africa, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement and the Black Arts Movement on display.
Hip Hop at 50 provides an opportunity to experience Hip Hop culture through rare primary source material showing various ways Hip Hop has impacted popular culture.
