SIERRA VISTA − The Cochise College Phi Theta Kappa –Alpha Mu Zeta Chapter is hosting an Empty Bowls event to support the Cochise Cupboard.
Cochise Cupboard is the food pantry for students and is housed at the Douglas Campus with additional service to the Sierra Vista Campus.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as not having enough food to support daily activities.
The Wisconsin Hope Lab has published a report that states that 53% of students enrolled in rural community colleges face food insecurity.
A recent Cochise College survey indicates that 70% of students believe it is important to access an on-campus food pantry.
This event will help support the needs of students.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement known around the world where artists and craftspeople come together to raise money to help end hunger.
Bowls are created and sold along with soup for $20 per bowl. Local artisans and students are donating 200 hand-crafted ceramic bowls for this amazing cause.
Chapter members created a dozen bowls to sell during a bowl making event in April.
The students involved in planning this event are concerned that students are unable to meet their food needs.
COVID-19 is not going to stop this event from happening because hunger is still an issue for our students, especially those that were impacted by job loss.
In order to meet CDC guidelines, the event will be in a drive-through format on May 1, 2021, on the Sierra Vista Campus from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in parking lot J. The goal is to raise $4,000 by hosting this event.
The soup will be cold with reheating directions on the take-home containers. Each bowl sold comes with a 16oz container of soup with a roll.
The soup is being donated from local restaurants like Pizzeria Mimosa, the Cochise College Union Café and more.