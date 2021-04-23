COCHISE COUNTY — End of an era: Cochise College Student Government Association officers reflect on a year of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and plans of expansion for the fall.
“Our main thing is to represent the student body, communicate with the clubs and schedule events,” said SGA President Montgomery Hodgin, 19. “We just try to keep everyone up to date and on the same sheet of music.”
As a countywide academic organization that has been active at Cochise College for longer than 52 years, SGA is comprised of four student officers from both the Douglas and Sierra Vista campuses and strives to act as an intermediary between students, other academic organizations and the college administration.
Unlike other academic organizations at the college, SGA officers are reimbursed for 12-15 credit hours of tuition every fall and spring semester as a “general scholarship,” with an additional stipend of $250 at the same interval, according to the organization’s constitution.
“All of the SGA positions are structured in a professional manner and each officer is accountable and responsible for various tasks within the role, based on the job descriptions,” SGA co-advisor and Cochise College Student Activities Manager Andy Espinoza said in an email. “Having compensation associated with the positions allows for the jobs to be taken seriously and professionally, while developing integrity, leadership, and a good work ethic.”
According to the SGA officers, the Douglas and Sierra Vista branches of SGA operated independently until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Both branches unified virtually over Zoom when the college transitioned to online instruction.
SGA Vice President/Treasurer Adriana Raber, 19, who joined the organization in January, said the main difference in her role is meeting and communicating virtually through Zoom.
“As vice president/treasurer it is my duty to fill in for the president whenever he is unavailable,” Raber said in an email. “It is my responsibility to prep and send out weekly agendas, host our monthly All-Clubs meeting and complete other various tasks as needed.”
Hodgin meets with Cochise College’s Governing Board once a month and Public Relations Coordinator/Secretary Julian Olsen, 20, attends the meetings as SGA’s liaison and student body representative.
Hodgin, Olsen and Raber noted that SGA plays an important role in facilitating student engagement through academic and social events.
With the transition to a virtual format for classes and club operations, SGA events also were exclusively online.
Alicia Raber, 20, Adriana’s sister, who’s in charge of event planning and managing SGA’s newsletter, “Cochise in the Cloud,” said facilitating student participation in SGA’s online events has been challenging with the pandemic.
“It’s been really hard to get people to come to events,” said Raber, “We’re focusing more on social media campaigns and the newsletter. It’s really hard to get students informed about the college if they are not following us on social media.”
With the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGA has encouraged all college academic organizations to be resourceful without their yearly allowance of $1,000 from the college administration.
SGA officers said if academic organizations need to pull financial resources for a project or event, they will need to use funds saved from the previous year or create a fundraising event.
Olsen says his job has been centered around educating the organizations on using free resources, namely Zoom and various social media platforms, to continue club operations and events.
With three of the four officers graduating this spring, each has reflected on their SGA experience and their plans moving forward.
Hodgin, who’s earning an associates degree in general studies, said he’s looking to transfer to the University of Arizona to study genetics, an interest that sparked in high school.
“I was into genetics, and we were doing Punnett squares,” said Hodgin, recalling his ninth grade biology class. “I had to write a paper, and one of the main points I made is that if you could use the regenerative properties in an axolotl salamander to a human, it could be useful. ... The idea if we could do that, instead of waiting on a donor, we could just provide an avenue to help a lot of people.”
Alicia Raber, who’s graduating from Cochise College this May with an associate degree in media production arts, said she plans on earning a bachelor’s degree in film and television from the University of Arizona.
“I decided to pursue media production arts because I knew I didn’t want to pursue something that I found boring and I thought that the media production arts major would give me a chance to test out many different mediums of digital art,” Raber said in an email. “My experience in SGA has definitely helped me achieve my goals in many ways.
“Prior to being in SGA, I was very reserved and introverted; while I’m definitely still an introvert, my experience in SGA has helped me learn how to open up to others and socialize better. I’ve been able to learn a lot about how to work with others and build good team relationships through this experience.”
Olsen, who’s graduating with an associates degree in English, plans on attening Arizona State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in linguistics. Ultimately, Olsen said he wants to work as an attorney and to make services more accessible across socioeconomic lines.
“Literature is all about perspective,” said Olsen. “I have a perspective on literature and that’s informed by my perspective on life and the world. I think that it’s amazing. I’ve likened it to the facets of a diamond, each is beautiful in its own way ... I would say that for academia as a whole. I’m a strong advocate for a liberal arts education, you can’t have one part without the rest of it.”
Adriana Raber, an allied health major who is scheduled to graduate from Cochise College in 2022, said she hopes to apply for the position of SGA president for the fall semester.
“I decided to major in allied health because I knew that I wanted to do something in the medical field but wasn’t sure just what yet,” Raber said in an email. “The experience of being VP/treasurer has helped me to be more outgoing and learn leadership skills which I think will be really beneficial to accomplishing my goals in the long run.”
Espinoza and Director of Residential & Student Life and SGA Co-Advisor Jennifer Tagaban said the organization is working with the college administration on adding membership positions under a new sub-department of SGA called “Student Activities Board” for the fall semester.
“No formal decision has been made,” said Espinoza in an email. “The plan is to proceed with regular operations and count with an SGA at each campus. We are also exploring the possibility of having a Student Activities Board that will be responsible for helping with programming and events.”
Olsen said while these positions are not yet official, the reason for adding them to SGA is based on expanding events and marketing outreach.
“The long term goal is to have the new SGA take on more projects and collaborate with the SGAs of other colleges/universities,” said Hodgin in an email. “This is a very recent development so there are still some kinks to iron out, but this expresses our general intention of how we want to move forward.”
Espinoza said the period of recruiting new officers will continue throughout the summer. Students are encouraged to apply at www.cochise.edu/sga by June 14.
Tagaban said the public is welcome to join SGA’s weekly Zoom meetings Mondays at 1:30 p.m. or reach out to the organization at sga@cochise.edu.
“I don’t know that we could’ve have put together a better student government before this year,” said Olsen. “Working with them is a joy because we know that we will be able to get things done and work through any conflict. It’s teamwork at its finest.”