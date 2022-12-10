The entrance to the Sierra Vista Police Department’s auditorium is taking on a whole new look as students from Cochise College design and paint a large-scale mural to adorn its walls.

The project initially was presented to the Cochise College arts club by the Sierra Vista Police Department, but soon grew to encompass a whole class for an entire semester. The course, Advanced Topics in Art, is taught by JenMarie Zeleznak, and she knew right away that creating a mural would be a worthwhile project.

