The entrance to the Sierra Vista Police Department’s auditorium is taking on a whole new look as students from Cochise College design and paint a large-scale mural to adorn its walls.
The project initially was presented to the Cochise College arts club by the Sierra Vista Police Department, but soon grew to encompass a whole class for an entire semester. The course, Advanced Topics in Art, is taught by JenMarie Zeleznak, and she knew right away that creating a mural would be a worthwhile project.
“It was an exciting idea, and I was all in, but I had to figure out how to make it work,” she said.
She recruited students from some of her previous art classes at Cochise and ended up with 10 students who brought skills from different disciplines.
“All of the students are really good, they’re all so creative and innovative, and the things they come up with are really exciting,” she said.
Fine arts student Nikko Ochoa said in addition to artistic ability it was about developing a group concept, because this mural would be created by 10 people, while most are the work of just one person.
“We’re all different and we all have different styles so we decided on this project that we would incorporate a bunch of different styles that would make it uniform and consistent,” Ochoa said.
The mural consists of many different ascpects of Cochise County, but with a ribbon running throughout that symbolizes the connection between them.
“Overall it’s generally about Cochise County,” Zeleznak said. “Hitting on things related to the community and different landmarks and icons. Things that are symbolic in Cochise County — we were thinking about the idea of connectedness.”
Student Gabby Gardley also said establishing a group concept was important.
“I’m not a huge group person,” she said. “When I have an artistic vision I just go for it. But we broke into smaller groups and it’s easier to voice your opinion then. The cohesiveness and everyone coming together — we all contribute, it’s not just one person.”
After several months of classroom work studying the history of murals and Cochise County, and prepping for the project, the students didn’t actually begin painting the police station until recently. The working hours were long as they attempted to complete the mural by their targeted date at the end of the semester.
“For the first couple of weeks I was thinking, is this even going to come together? But it will because it has to. I will not let this project fail— we’ll figure it out,” Zeleznak said.
Zeleznak estimates they have been working on the mural at least 20 more hours over the normal school hours each week, and they will have it finished and ready by their deadline. They are, however, dealing with some degree of mental and physical fatigue
“Sometimes we needed a pep talk to get us back into the grand scheme of the mural. Not I am doing the mural, we are doing the mural. Keep in mind this is a group effort,” she said.
Tim Patterson, an evidence custodian for the police department, helped facilitate the project, and he said that it more than meets his expectations at this point.
“I thought they were doing a typical thing when you think of a mural of the city,” he said. “But when I walked in there and took a look at it I was dumbfounded, and thought this is cool, that’s what we’re looking for, they touched on the entire area, the entire county.”
The art mural ribbon cutting will be Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Police Station.
