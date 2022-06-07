BISBEE — People continue to purchase small lots from previously planned county subdivisions and ask the lots be joined in order to change the zoning designation.
The Tuesday meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors was no exception as two more requests for rezoning were unanimously approved.
The first request was made by Kenneth Quinn, who combined lots zoned R–36 (one dwelling per 36,000 square feet) to RU–4 (one dwelling per four acres) on 4.14 acres at Easy Street and Limestone Road near Bisbee. He expects to construct outbuildings and a greenhouse to add to the home currently on the property.
The second was from Randy Wooten, who wanted to combine small lots totaling 4.76 acres in St. David. The request was approved to change the zoning from R–18 (one dwelling per 18,000 square feet) to RU–4 (one dwelling per four acres). There is a home there and he plans to add outbuildings to the existing home at 591 Flynn Road.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby also approved the sixth extension on an assurance agreement for the Rancho Arizona Subdivision, originally proposed in 2006, that lies west of Palominas Road and south of Three Canyons Road in Hereford. It was extended through July 6, 2025.
Paul Esparza, county building official, explained the 160-acre, 48-lot development was impacted by the housing bubble bust of 2008 and the new placement of a road to serve the community.
“The economic conditions and other circumstances are affecting the developer’s ability to complete subdivision improvements,” he told the supervisors. “While the economy has been a factor in past years and the developer delayed subdivision improvements to coordinate with the county, four building permits have been issued and construction is underway.
“The developer had delayed the start of construction on the subdivision improvements to coordinate with county staff on the relocation of the subdivision entrance road, which now aligns with Boundary Road where it connects to Palominas Road.”
The developer has chip sealed Boundary Road and Caballero Loop, which serves the easternmost lots in the subdivision. Four lots have been released with building permits issued and construction underway.
The subdivision abuts three county floodplain parcels and county engineer Jackie Watkins said the homes in the subdivision were required to build at least 12 to 18 inches above ground level to prevent flooding.