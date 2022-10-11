horsen 1 (copy)

Sierra Vistan Sandy Shugart gets to know one of the Horse’n Around Rescue residents at last year's open house.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Once again it's time to meet and mingle with the four-legged kings and queens who reign in the desert at the Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch.

The rescue's annual open house celebration is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Single Star Ranch, and aside from the rescue horses that visitors can groom, pet and even have a little conversation with — horses love to be talked to — there's a new resident at the ranch who was recently rescued from New Mexico and has stolen the hearts of everyone who meets her.

