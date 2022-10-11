Once again it's time to meet and mingle with the four-legged kings and queens who reign in the desert at the Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch.
The rescue's annual open house celebration is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Single Star Ranch, and aside from the rescue horses that visitors can groom, pet and even have a little conversation with — horses love to be talked to — there's a new resident at the ranch who was recently rescued from New Mexico and has stolen the hearts of everyone who meets her.
It's a 6-month-old foal named Moriyah, a tiny filly with a very meaningful moniker. The name derives from the Hebrew “môrı̂yâh”, meaning “chosen by Yahweh."
At least 50 other horses will be on hand for the public to meet, said Theresa Warrell, one of the rescue's directors.
Warrell said the open house is an opportunity for the public to interact with these noble creatures, rather than just seeing photos of them at the rescue's booths at special events.
Her partner at the rescue, Steve Boice, said it's also a chance for the community to see how the facility works and what it takes to care for the equines.
Horse'n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation opened its hearts and gates to abused and neglected equines in January 2010. The rescue also has taken in several horses — just recently — whose owners are unable to care for the animals because they're physically unable to or because rising costs in feed and hay have forced some people to surrender their animals.
Regardless, the rescue — where the motto is "Where horses can be horses" because the animals are in open pastures where they can roam — has been there for equines in need and more than 100 have been adopted out to their forever homes in the last 12 years.
The open house is that one day when the public is invited to step inside this special place and be immersed in everything equine.
There will be training demonstrations by professional horse trainer Regi Richter of Tombstone Horsemanship, as well as training exercises by a handful of rescue volunteers. There will be games for the younger horse lovers, crafts, a hay ride, bagpipe performances by Marla O'Halloran, pumpkin sales, mini donkey and horse kissing booth, and, of course, plenty of eats for sale.
This is also a chance for members of the community who are interested to learn more about becoming a volunteer at the rescue. It's also a time for individuals who want to inquire about possibly adopting one of the horses or simply making a donation to help the rescue continue giving these animals the care and attention they deserve.
There will be a handful of first responders on site demonstrating their equipment and there will be $5 raffle tickets on sale for several items that include a Henry Big Boy rifle, a 1911 Garrison pistol, a $500 Tractor Supply gift card, a Bill Cook saddle with sturdy-crafted mounting steps and a quarter of Single Star beef.
The Single Star Ranch is located at 7484 E. State Route 92 in Hereford. There is no admission charge for the open house.
